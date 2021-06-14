Log in
Open Market Operations - 14 June 2021

06/14/2021 | 04:49am EDT
Domestic Operations Department

2021.06.14

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

4.79

4.80

Minimum Rate (%)

4.65

4.70

Maximum Rate (%)

4.85

4.80

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

30,000

21,714

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

30,000

21,714

2. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

117,185

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

28,783

3. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

874,336.37

Book Value (Rs. million)

853,577.18

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 08:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
