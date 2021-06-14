Open Market Operations - 14 June 2021

Domestic Operations Department
2021.06.14
1. Overnight Money Market Transactions
Call Money Market
Repo Market
Weighted Average Rate (%)
4.79
4.80
Minimum Rate (%)
4.65
4.70
Maximum Rate (%)
4.85
4.80
Total Gross amount (Rs. million)
30,000
21,714
Total Net amount (Rs. million)
30,000
21,714
2. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility
Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)
117,185
Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)
28,783
3. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings
Face Value (Rs. million)
874,336.37
Book Value (Rs. million)
853,577.18
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 08:48:02 UTC.