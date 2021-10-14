Log in
Open Market Operations - 14 October 2021

10/14/2021 | 06:52am EDT
Domestic Operations Department

2021.10.14

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

5.92

5.93

Minimum Rate (%)

5.80

5.92

Maximum Rate (%)

5.95

5.94

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

52,850

9,796

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

51,950

9,796

2. Open Market Operations

  1. Short Term Repo Auction

Amount Offered (Rs. million)

15,000

Auction Date

14 October 2021

Date of settlement

14 October 2021

Date of Maturity

18 October 2021

Days to Maturity

4

Bids Received (Rs. million)

4,000

Amount Accepted (Rs. million)

4,000

Minimum Accepted Rate (%)

5.99

Maximum Accepted Rate (%)

5.99

Weighted Average Yield (%)

5.99

ii. Short Term Repo Auction

Amount Offered (Rs. million)

10,000

Auction Date

14 October 2021

Date of settlement

14 October 2021

Date of Maturity

21 October 2021

Days to Maturity

7

Bids Received (Rs. million)

3,000

Amount Accepted (Rs. million)

3,000

Minimum Accepted Rate (%)

5.99

Maximum Accepted Rate (%)

5.99

Weighted Average Yield (%)

5.99

iii. Long Term Repo Auction

Amount Offered (Rs. million)

10,000

Auction Date

14 October 2021

Date of settlement

15 October 2021

Date of Maturity

29 October 2021

Days to Maturity

14

Bids Received (Rs. million)

10,000

Amount Accepted (Rs. million)

7,000

Minimum Accepted Rate (%)

6.05

Maximum Accepted Rate (%)

6.05

Weighted Average Yield (%)

6.05

3. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

106,018

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

147,818

4. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

1,450,211.32

Book Value (Rs. million)

1,394,967.58

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 10:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
