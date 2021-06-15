Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Open Market Operations - 15 June 2021

06/15/2021 | 04:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Domestic Operations Department

2021.06.15

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

4.80

4.80

Minimum Rate (%)

4.65

4.80

Maximum Rate (%)

4.85

4.95

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

27,750

17,054

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

27,750

17,054

2. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

119,144

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

36,072

3. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

874,336.37

Book Value (Rs. million)

852,857.90

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 08:47:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:06aESG MANAGERS TO HIGH-YIELD ISSUERS : Don't Stand Still
PU
05:06aGovt Removes Evans PLC, 3 Others From Stock Listing
AQ
05:05aGlencore head of oil says capex cuts will put oil markets in opec+ hands
RE
05:04aDAIMLER  : “Classics & Coffee” and “A Star among the Stars” at the Mercedes-Benz Museum from June to October 2021
PU
05:04aHSBC BANK MALTA P L C  : Malta Foundation supports The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation
PU
05:04aTHE STAGE IS YOURS : ASML and Muziekgebouw Eindhoven launch Spotlight
PU
05:04aPROOFPOINT  : Working Back From “Bang!” Security Metrics to Help CEOs Answer the Tough Questions
PU
05:03aBETSSON  : The Administrative Court overrules SGA decision to sanction Betsson
AQ
05:02aTHE BOUYGUES GROUP AT VIVA TECHNOLOGY 2021 : a fully on-line presence
PU
05:02aECKOH  : Full year results 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Gold steadies on dollar retreat; focus on Fed meeting
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : After 17 years, truce nears in U.S.-Europe jet subsidy war
3Shares in record-setting spree as Fed meeting looms
4WHAT INVESTORS ARE WATCHING FROM THE FED: taper talk and inflation
5Shares in record-setting spree as Fed meeting looms

HOT NEWS