Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Open Market Operations - 15 October 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 06:50am EDT

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka. Tel : 2477424, 2477423, 2477311

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail: dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Press Release

Issued By Domestic Operations Department

Date 15 October 2020

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

4.53

4.58

Minimum Rate (%)

4.52

4.53

Maximum Rate (%)

4.54

4.65

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

30,330

9,627

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

30,330

9,627

2. Open Market Operations

  1. Long Term Reverse Repo Auction

Amount Offered (Rs. million)

20,000

Auction Date

15 October 2020

Date of Settlement

16 October 2020

Date of Maturity

29 October 2020

Days to Mature

13

Bids Received (Rs. million)

18,000

Amount Accepted (Rs. million)

18,000

Minimum Accepted Rate (%)

4.53

Maximum Accepted Rate (%)

4.54

Weighted Average Yield (%)

4.54

3. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

183,799

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

-

4. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

464,134.87

Book Value (Rs. million)

450,046.68

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 10:49:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:05aCOMMERCIAL METALS : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:05aBRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
07:05aEXCELLON RESOURCES : Reports Strong Q3 Production Results
PU
07:05aCORAL GOLD RESOURCES : Files Meeting Materials for Annual General and Special Meeting to Approve Plan of Arrangement with Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.
PU
07:05aROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE FACTORY : Reports First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2021 Operating Results
PU
07:05aCitation Growth Corp. Releases Letter from CEO
NE
07:05aCFN Enterprises Inc. Adds California's Leading Cannabis Distributor to Growing Client Roster
NE
07:05aB2GOLD : Reports Quarterly Gold Production of 263,813 Oz and Record Quarterly Revenue of $487 M for Q3 2020; On Track to Meet Annual Production Guidance of 1,000,000 to 1,055,000 Oz
PU
07:05aHighGold Drills 11.5 g/t Gold over 20.1 Meters in Step-Out Drilling at Johnson Tract Project, Southcentral Alaska, USA
NE
07:05aKALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS : Corporate Presentation October 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to consider adding China's Ant Group to trade blacklist - sources
2Resurgent COVID-19 and Brexit stalemate drive stocks lower
3French billionaire Niel takes on Unibail with call to refocus on Europe
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Shares in K-pop group BTS' management label Big Hit drop after debut
5TESLA, INC. : Tesla's back-to-back price cuts bring sticker on U.S. Model S below $70,000

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group