Open Market Operations - 15 October 2020

Press Release
Issued By Domestic Operations Department
Date 15 October 2020
1. Overnight Money Market Transactions
|
|
Call Money Market
|
Repo Market
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Rate (%)
|
4.53
|
4.58
|
|
|
|
Minimum Rate (%)
|
4.52
|
4.53
|
|
|
|
Maximum Rate (%)
|
4.54
|
4.65
|
|
|
|
Total Gross amount (Rs. million)
|
30,330
|
9,627
|
|
|
|
Total Net amount (Rs. million)
|
30,330
|
9,627
|
|
|
2. Open Market Operations
-
Long Term Reverse Repo Auction
|
Amount Offered (Rs. million)
|
20,000
|
|
|
Auction Date
|
15 October 2020
|
|
|
Date of Settlement
|
16 October 2020
|
|
|
Date of Maturity
|
29 October 2020
|
|
|
Days to Mature
|
13
|
|
|
Bids Received (Rs. million)
|
18,000
|
|
|
Amount Accepted (Rs. million)
|
18,000
|
|
|
Minimum Accepted Rate (%)
|
4.53
|
|
|
Maximum Accepted Rate (%)
|
4.54
|
|
|
Weighted Average Yield (%)
|
4.54
|
|
3. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility
|
Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)
|
183,799
|
|
|
Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)
|
-
|
|
4. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings
|
Face Value (Rs. million)
|
464,134.87
|
Book Value (Rs. million)
|
450,046.68
|
|
|
|
