Open Market Operations - 16 August 2021

08/16/2021 | 06:43am EDT
Domestic Operations Department

2021.08.16

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

5.05

5.07

Minimum Rate (%)

5.00

5.00

Maximum Rate (%)

5.10

5.10

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

34,710

11,104

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

32,760

11,104

2. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

85,654

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

103,106

3. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

1,174,209.26

Book Value (Rs. million)

1,142,544.79

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 10:41:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
