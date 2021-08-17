Log in
Open Market Operations - 17 August 2021

08/17/2021 | 06:24am EDT
Domestic Operations Department

2021.08.17

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

5.08

5.10

Minimum Rate (%)

5.00

5.05

Maximum Rate (%)

5.15

5.10

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

33,250

9,291

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

33,250

9,291

2. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

87,978

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

110,019

3. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

1,174,209.26

Book Value (Rs. million)

1,142,615.54

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 10:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
