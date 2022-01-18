Log in
Open Market Operations - 18 January 2022

01/18/2022 | 12:10pm EST
Domestic Operations Department

2022.01.18

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

5.95

6.00

Minimum Rate (%)

5.90

6.00

Maximum Rate (%)

6.00

6.00

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

41,250

12,696

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

41,250

11,946

2. Open Market Operations

  1. Overnight Repo Auction

Amount Offered (Rs. million)

100,000

Auction Date

18 January 2022

Date of settlement

18 January 2022

Date of Maturity

19 January 2022

Bids Received (Rs. million)

62,550

Amount Accepted (Rs. million)

62,550

Minimum Accepted Rate (%)

5.96

Maximum Accepted Rate (%)

5.99

Weighted Average Yield (%)

5.97

3.

Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

64,846

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

510,026

4.

CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

1,531,482.79

Book Value (Rs. million)

1,484,670.40

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 17:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS