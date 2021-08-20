Log in
Open Market Operations - 20 August 2021

08/20/2021 | 06:54am EDT
Domestic Operations Department

2021.08.20

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

5.76

5.74

Minimum Rate (%)

5.73

5.72

Maximum Rate (%)

5.80

5.80

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

33,350

13,906

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

33,350

13,906

2. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

117,649

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

108,500

3. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

1,203,435.25

Book Value (Rs. million)

1,170,081.41

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 10:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
