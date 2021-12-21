Open Market Operations - 21 December 2021

Domestic Operations Department
2021.12.21
1. Overnight Money Market Transactions
Call Money Market
Repo Market
Weighted Average Rate (%)
5.92
5.98
Minimum Rate (%)
5.85
5.95
Maximum Rate (%)
5.99
6.00
Total Gross amount (Rs. million)
34,550
9,750
Total Net amount (Rs. million)
33,350
9,750
2. Open Market Operations
i. Overnight Repo Auction
Amount Offered (Rs. million)
50,000
Auction Date
21 December 2021
Date of settlement
21 December 2021
Date of Maturity
22 December 2021
Bids Received (Rs. million)
37,600
Amount Accepted (Rs. million)
37,600
Minimum Accepted Rate (%)
5.980
Maximum Accepted Rate (%)
5.995
Weighted Average Yield (%)
5.990
3. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility
Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)
71,843
Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)
448,454
4. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings
Face Value (Rs. million)
1,372,551.24
Book Value (Rs. million)
1,331,044.48
Disclaimer
