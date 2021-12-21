Log in
Open Market Operations - 21 December 2021

12/21/2021 | 06:10am EST
Domestic Operations Department

2021.12.21

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

5.92

5.98

Minimum Rate (%)

5.85

5.95

Maximum Rate (%)

5.99

6.00

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

34,550

9,750

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

33,350

9,750

2. Open Market Operations

i. Overnight Repo Auction

Amount Offered (Rs. million)

50,000

Auction Date

21 December 2021

Date of settlement

21 December 2021

Date of Maturity

22 December 2021

Bids Received (Rs. million)

37,600

Amount Accepted (Rs. million)

37,600

Minimum Accepted Rate (%)

5.980

Maximum Accepted Rate (%)

5.995

Weighted Average Yield (%)

5.990

3. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

71,843

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

448,454

4. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

1,372,551.24

Book Value (Rs. million)

1,331,044.48

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 11:09:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
