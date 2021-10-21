Open Market Operations - 21 October 2021

Domestic Operations Department
2021.10.21
1. Overnight Money Market Transactions
|
|
Call Money Market
|
Repo Market
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Rate (%)
|
5.90
|
5.92
|
|
|
|
Minimum Rate (%)
|
5.80
|
5.90
|
|
|
|
Maximum Rate (%)
|
5.95
|
5.95
|
|
|
|
Total Gross amount (Rs. million)
|
66,550
|
11,462
|
|
|
|
Total Net amount (Rs. million)
|
66,550
|
11,462
|
|
|
2. Open Market Operations
-
Short Term Repo Auction
|
Amount Offered (Rs. million)
|
25,000
|
|
|
Auction Date
|
21 October 2021
|
|
|
Date of settlement
|
21 October 2021
|
|
|
Date of Maturity
|
28 October 2021
|
|
|
Days to Maturity
|
7
|
|
|
Bids Received (Rs. million)
|
28,000
|
|
|
Amount Accepted (Rs. million)
|
25,000
|
|
|
Minimum Accepted Rate (%)
|
5.98
|
|
|
Maximum Accepted Rate (%)
|
5.98
|
|
|
Weighted Average Yield (%)
|
5.98
|
|
ii. Long Term Repo Auction
|
Amount Offered (Rs. million)
|
25,000
|
|
|
Auction Date
|
21 October 2021
|
|
|
Date of settlement
|
22 October 2021
|
|
|
Date of Maturity
|
5 November 2021
|
|
|
Days to Maturity
|
14
|
|
|
Bids Received (Rs. million)
|
20,000
|
|
|
Amount Accepted (Rs. million)
|
20,000
|
|
|
Minimum Accepted Rate (%)
|
6.05
|
|
|
Maximum Accepted Rate (%)
|
6.05
|
|
|
Weighted Average Yield (%)
|
6.05
|
|
3. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility
|
Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)
|
101,338
|
|
|
Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)
|
225,858
|
|
4. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings
|
Face Value (Rs. million)
|
1,469,842.03
|
Book Value (Rs. million)
|
1,410,400.53
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 10:43:06 UTC.