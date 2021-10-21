Log in
Open Market Operations - 21 October 2021

10/21/2021 | 06:44am EDT
Domestic Operations Department

2021.10.21

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

5.90

5.92

Minimum Rate (%)

5.80

5.90

Maximum Rate (%)

5.95

5.95

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

66,550

11,462

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

66,550

11,462

2. Open Market Operations

  1. Short Term Repo Auction

Amount Offered (Rs. million)

25,000

Auction Date

21 October 2021

Date of settlement

21 October 2021

Date of Maturity

28 October 2021

Days to Maturity

7

Bids Received (Rs. million)

28,000

Amount Accepted (Rs. million)

25,000

Minimum Accepted Rate (%)

5.98

Maximum Accepted Rate (%)

5.98

Weighted Average Yield (%)

5.98

ii. Long Term Repo Auction

Amount Offered (Rs. million)

25,000

Auction Date

21 October 2021

Date of settlement

22 October 2021

Date of Maturity

5 November 2021

Days to Maturity

14

Bids Received (Rs. million)

20,000

Amount Accepted (Rs. million)

20,000

Minimum Accepted Rate (%)

6.05

Maximum Accepted Rate (%)

6.05

Weighted Average Yield (%)

6.05

3. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

101,338

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

225,858

4. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

1,469,842.03

Book Value (Rs. million)

1,410,400.53

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 10:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
