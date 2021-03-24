Log in
Open Market Operations - 24 March 2021

03/24/2021 | 07:19am EDT
1. Overnight Money Market Transactions 33

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

4.58

4.61

Minimum Rate (%)

4.55

4.55

Maximum Rate (%)

4.60

4.75

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

19,700

17,476

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

19,700

16,226

2. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

139,214

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

37,109

3. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

824,359.88

Book Value (Rs. million)

808,224.80

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 11:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
