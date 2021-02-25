Log in
Open Market Operations - 25 February 2021

02/25/2021 | 05:52am EST
33

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

4.55

4.57

Minimum Rate (%)

4.54

4.54

Maximum Rate (%)

4.55

4.65

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

11,950

9,136

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

11,950

8,950

2. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

171,553

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

-

3. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

809,958.88

Book Value (Rs. million)

793,445.02

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 10:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
