Open Market Operations - 25 January 2022
Domestic Operations Department
2022.01.25
1. Overnight Money Market Transactions
Call Money Market
Repo Market
Weighted Average Rate (%)
6.46
6.50
Minimum Rate (%)
6.40
6.50
Maximum Rate (%)
6.50
6.50
Total Gross amount (Rs. million)
67,700
11,829
Total Net amount (Rs. million)
65,800
11,829
2. Open Market Operations
-
Overnight Repo Auction
Amount Offered (Rs. million)
80,000
Auction Date
25 January 2022
Date of settlement
25 January 2022
Date of Maturity
26 January 2022
Bids Received (Rs. million)
39,725
Amount Accepted (Rs. million)
39,725
Minimum Accepted Rate (%)
6.48
Maximum Accepted Rate (%)
6.49
Weighted Average Yield (%)
6.48
ii. Short Term Repo Auction
Amount Offered (Rs. million)
10,000
Auction Date
25 January 2022
Date of settlement
25 January 2022
Date of Maturity
1 February 2022
Days to Maturity
7
Bids Received (Rs. million)
-
Amount Accepted (Rs. million)
|
Minimum Accepted Rate (%)
|
Maximum Accepted Rate (%)
|
Weighted Average Yield (%)
|
Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)
Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)
Face Value (Rs. million)
|
1,573,787.03
|
Book Value (Rs. million)
1,525,506.70
