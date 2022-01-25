Log in
Open Market Operations - 25 January 2022

01/25/2022 | 06:47am EST
Domestic Operations Department

2022.01.25

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

6.46

6.50

Minimum Rate (%)

6.40

6.50

Maximum Rate (%)

6.50

6.50

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

67,700

11,829

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

65,800

11,829

2. Open Market Operations

  1. Overnight Repo Auction

Amount Offered (Rs. million)

80,000

Auction Date

25 January 2022

Date of settlement

25 January 2022

Date of Maturity

26 January 2022

Bids Received (Rs. million)

39,725

Amount Accepted (Rs. million)

39,725

Minimum Accepted Rate (%)

6.48

Maximum Accepted Rate (%)

6.49

Weighted Average Yield (%)

6.48

ii. Short Term Repo Auction

Amount Offered (Rs. million)

10,000

Auction Date

25 January 2022

Date of settlement

25 January 2022

Date of Maturity

1 February 2022

Days to Maturity

7

Bids Received (Rs. million)

-

Amount Accepted (Rs. million)

-

Minimum Accepted Rate (%)

-

Maximum Accepted Rate (%)

-

Weighted Average Yield (%)

-

3. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

73,125

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

579,192

4. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

1,573,787.03

Book Value (Rs. million)

1,525,506.70

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 11:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
