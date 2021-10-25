Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Open Market Operations - 25 October 2021

10/25/2021 | 07:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Domestic Operations Department

2021.10.25

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

5.90

5.94

Minimum Rate (%)

5.80

5.90

Maximum Rate (%)

5.95

5.98

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

51,000

9,053

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

50,650

9,053

2. Open Market Operations

i. Overnight Repo Auction

Amount Offered (Rs. million)

25,000

Auction Date

25 October 2021

Date of settlement

25 October 2021

Date of Maturity

26 October 2021

Bids Received (Rs. million)

7,710

Amount Accepted (Rs. million)

7,710

Minimum Accepted Rate (%)

5.95

Maximum Accepted Rate (%)

5.99

Weighted Average Yield (%)

5.98

ii. Short Term Repo Auction

Amount Offered (Rs. million)

25,000

Auction Date

25 October 2021

Date of settlement

25 October 2021

Date of Maturity

1 November 2021

Days to Maturity

7

Bids Received (Rs. million)

9,000

Amount Accepted (Rs. million)

9,000

Minimum Accepted Rate (%)

5.99

Maximum Accepted Rate (%)

5.99

Weighted Average Yield (%)

5.99

3. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

91,618

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

251,006

4. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

1,469,842.03

Book Value (Rs. million)

1,404,066.83

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 11:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:50aARCH THERAPEUTICS : to Present AC5 Advanced Wound System at 2021 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall
AQ
07:50aSMALL PHARMA : European Patent Grant Strengthens Small Pharma's Ketamine-Based Patent Portfolio for the Treatment of Depressive Disorders
AQ
07:49aCOSTAMARE INC. : Sets the Date for Its Third Quarter 2021 Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast
AQ
07:48aInvestors look beyond chip dent to German car earnings
RE
07:47aLENNOX : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:46aGREAT BEAR RESOURCES : Reports 95.2% to 99.2% Gold Recoveries in Preliminary LP Fault Metallurgical Tests - Gold is Free Milling and Readily Soluble at All Grades
PR
07:46aBreakthrough Single-Serve Coffee System, Bruvi, Now Available for Pre-Order
PR
07:46aRAYONIER : Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Dividend
BU
07:45aATLANTIC UNION : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:45aLENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande EV unit shares jump after chairman signals business shift
2ERYTECH Pharma S A : Announces Results from TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial of ..
3PayPal : says it is not pursuing Pinterest acquisition
4Twin peaks: Whether it's supply or demand, oil era heads for crunch tim..
5Facebook ad revenue seen feeling brunt of Apple privacy changes

HOT NEWS