Open Market Operations - 26 October 2020

10/26/2020 | 06:40am EDT

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka. Tel : 2477424, 2477423, 2477311

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail: dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Press Release

Issued By Domestic Operations Department

Date 26 October 2020

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

4.52

4.58

Minimum Rate (%)

4.51

4.53

Maximum Rate (%)

4.54

4.65

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

12,950

8,350

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

12,950

8,350

2. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

191,591

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

-

3. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

491,659.87

Book Value (Rs. million)

476,309.36

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 10:39:01 UTC

