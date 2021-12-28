Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Open Market Operations - 28 December 2021

12/28/2021 | 05:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Domestic Operations Department

2021.12.28

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

5.94

5.99

Minimum Rate (%)

5.90

5.95

Maximum Rate (%)

6.00

6.00

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

45,100

12,581

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

44,350

12,581

2. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

94,775

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

451,082

3. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

1,362,762.36

Book Value (Rs. million)

1,320,849.34

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 10:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:22aLEO Pharma Announces FDA Approval of Adbry™ (tralokinumab) as the First and Only Treatment Specifically Targeting IL-13 for Adults With Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis
BU
06:21aRemedy Entertainment signs a global development, license and distribution agreement with Tencent for the co-operative multiplayer game codenamed Vanguard
AQ
06:21aROSNEFT OIL COMPANY : Rosneft is the best Russian oil and gas company in the RAEX-Europe ESG rating
EQ
06:19aAnalysis-With key positions filling up, Biden's regulatory agenda to take shape in 2022
RE
06:18aJapan telecom giant NTT to check suppliers for human rights abuses
AQ
06:18aJury to resume deliberations in Ghislaine Maxwell sex abuse trial
RE
06:17aBORR DRILLING : CONTEMPLATED EQUITY OFFERING OF USD 30 MILLION - Form 6-K
PU
06:17aHERITAGE GLOBAL : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K/A
PU
06:17aAPPLIED UV : Consolidates Supply Chain, Engineering, New Product Development, Logistics and Manufacturing - Form 8-K
PU
06:17aHARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT : Announces Acceptance of Bitcoin and 12 Other Digital Currencies for its Real Estate - Form 8-K
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stock prices gain on strong U.S. holiday sales
2U.S. regulators step up probe into Hyundai, Kia engine fires
3Apple closes New York City stores to shoppers as COVID-19 cases rise
4META : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
5World shares boosted by Wall Street strength

HOT NEWS