Open Market Operations - 28 July 2021

07/28/2021 | 06:34am EDT
Domestic Operations Department

2021.07.28

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

5.11

5.14

Minimum Rate (%)

5.00

5.08

Maximum Rate (%)

5.15

5.15

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

28,200

19,724

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

28,200

17,724

2. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

120,123

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

99,600

3. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

1,135,572.05

Book Value (Rs. million)

1,106,975.59

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 10:33:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
