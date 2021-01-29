Log in
Open Market Operations - 29 January 2021

01/29/2021 | 05:48am EST
Domestic Operations Department

2021.01.29

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

4.55

4.56

Minimum Rate (%)

4.54

4.54

Maximum Rate (%)

4.55

4.60

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

30,285

13,118

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

30,200

13,118

2. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

118,316

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

2,180

3. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

736,242.88

Book Value (Rs. million)

722,517.04

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 10:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
