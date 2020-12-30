Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Open Market Operations - 30 December 2020

12/30/2020 | 06:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Domestic Operations Department

2020.12.30

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

4.54

4.59

Minimum Rate (%)

4.53

4.53

Maximum Rate (%)

4.55

4.75

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

1,100

12,192

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

1,100

12,155

2. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

232,299

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

-

3. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

884,539.91

Book Value (Rs. million)

858,405.49

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 11:04:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
06:15aVECTURA : appoints Jeanne Hecht and Jeanne Thoma to its Board of Directors Published30/12/2020 Read
PU
06:14aB2DIGITAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
06:13aASTRAZENECA : UK approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine
RE
06:13aASTRAZENECA : Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can be up to 80% effective with a delay between doses - UK official
RE
06:13aPOLYGIENE : Bulletin from extraordinary shareholders' meeting in Polygiene AB
PU
06:13aDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF DIRECTOR/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER : : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
PU
06:12aBritain and EU look to new chapter as final hurdles to Brexit clear
RE
06:12aGermany expects quick EU approval of Astrazeneca's COVID-19 vaccine
RE
06:12aSEATECH VENTURES CORP. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant (form 8-K)
AQ
06:11aNCR : RBR report puts NCR as global leader in restaurant POS software
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investment banking from home thrived under COVID-19, but some fear losing their touch
2Defying Trump, McConnell puts off vote on $2,000 checks, urges override of defense bill veto
3INTEL CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Third Point urges Intel to explore deal options
4HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LIMITED : HANG LUNG PROPERTIES : U.S. sale of Hong Kong consulate property held up by Chi..
5RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG : NEURORX : and Relief Conclude Enrollment in their Phase 2b/3 Trial of RLF-100..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ