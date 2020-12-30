Open Market Operations - 30 December 2020

Domestic Operations Department
2020.12.30
1. Overnight Money Market Transactions
|
|
|
Call Money Market
|
Repo Market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Rate (%)
|
4.54
|
4.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Minimum Rate (%)
|
4.53
|
4.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Maximum Rate (%)
|
4.55
|
4.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Gross amount (Rs. million)
|
1,100
|
12,192
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Net amount (Rs. million)
|
1,100
|
12,155
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)
|
|
|
232,299
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
3. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings
|
Face Value (Rs. million)
|
884,539.91
|
Book Value (Rs. million)
|
858,405.49
|
|
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 11:04:07 UTC