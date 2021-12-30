Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Open Market Operations - 30 December 2021

12/30/2021 | 09:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Domestic Operations Department

2021.12.30

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

5.94

5.99

Minimum Rate (%)

5.90

5.95

Maximum Rate (%)

6.00

6.00

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

64,550

15,831

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

63,050

15,831

2. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

105,085

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

458,276

3. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

1,410,096.66

Book Value (Rs. million)

1,367,392.02

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 14:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:46aLiquidia Corporation - Stipulation of Partial Judgment In Favor of Liquidia Filed In Hatch-Waxman Litigation
AQ
09:46aCan-Fite BioPharma - FOLLOWING COMPLETE CLEARANCE OF CANCER LESIONS IN ADVANCED LIVER CANCER PATIENT, CAN-FITE IS FILING PATENT APPLICATIONS FOR THE TREATMENT OF VARIOUS ADVANCED SOLID TUMORS
AQ
09:46aCanon helps to usher in a new collaborative vision at ces 2022
PR
09:43aRoyal Caribbean bookings take a hit as Omicron fears worsen
RE
09:42aHollandse Kust (zuid) Alpha topside installed in the North Sea
AQ
09:42aTextron to release fourth quarter results on january 27, 2022
AQ
09:39aIntegrated Media Technology Limited Announces Launching of its NFT Trading Platform
PR
09:39aSuperCom Chairman Purchased 512,000 SPCB Shares In the Open Market
PR
09:37aGermany to pull the plug on three of its last six nuclear plants
RE
09:37aAL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K S C P : ABK Commits to a More Sustainable Future with its “Banking on a Sustainable Journey” Report
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1