Open Market Operations - 31 December 2021

12/31/2021 | 06:37am EST
Domestic Operations Department

2021.12.31

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

5.95

5.98

Minimum Rate (%)

5.88

5.95

Maximum Rate (%)

6.00

6.00

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

49,250

25,635

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

49,250

25,235

2. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

101,049

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

467,297

3. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

1,416,751.94

Book Value (Rs. million)

1,371,418.98

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 11:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS