Open Source Immutable Database Adds Cluster Support Capable of Billions of Transactions and Potentially Unlimited Cloud Storage

11/16/2021 | 12:01pm EST
Codenotary’s immudb provides highest level of security and tamper-proof transaction ledgers

The first and only open source enterprise-class database with data immutability at scale, immudb, can now be deployed in cluster configurations for demanding applications that require high scalability -- up to billions of transactions per day -- and high availability.

Codenotary’s immudb 1.1 update also enables databases to use Amazon’s S3 storage cloud so they will never run out of disk space.

“With this update, we’re addressing the most requested capability to scale to any level of data store,” said Jerónimo Irázabal, lead architect at Codenotary – the company behind the immudb project. “Banking applications are one example that require ultra-secure and tamperproof transaction ledgers while at the same time retaining high scalability.”

Unlike other databases, immudb is built on a zero-trust model: history is preserved and can't be changed. Data in immudb comes with cryptographic verification at every transaction to ensure there is no tampering possible. In addition, immudb is the only tamper-proof database to support SQL making it possible to move data to immudb without having to make changes to applications.

“At Truecore, we place a high value on scalable and highly-available, tamper-proof transaction ledgers for our banking and insurance customers. immudb is an important building block for us,” said Tom Luessi, CEO of Truecore in Switzerland.

immudb is open source software that is free for anyone to use to protect sensitive data for workloads that require the utmost in security. There have been more than 12 million downloads of immudb. More information can be found here, and the software can be downloaded here.

About immudb and Codenotary
The immudb project was started by Codenotary Inc in 2020. Today, Codenotary is the primary contributor to the project and the company uses immudb to underpin its notarization and verification product for creating Software Bill of Materials (SBOM). Codenotary brings easy to use trust and integrity into the software lifecycle by providing end-to-end cryptographically verifiable tracking and provenance for all artifacts, actions, and dependencies. For more information, go to https://www.codenotary.com.


© Business Wire 2021
