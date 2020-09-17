Log in
'Open Studios' Now Virtual at Sebastopol Center for the Arts

09/17/2020 | 05:49pm EDT

Pandemic Pushes Programming Transformation; SAVOS Event Runs Through September

What does a local art and event center do when it faces a COVID-19 pandemic closure with no end in sight? In Sebastopol, it transforms into an online art and event center, effective immediately.

This month, Sebastopol Center for the Arts (SebARTS) Open Studios event goes digital as SAVOS, the SebARTS Virtual Open Studios, to support local artist communities and remain afloat financially.

Open Studios Reimagined

SebARTS cancelled its signature spring and fall programs, Art at the Source and Sonoma County Art Trails, and created SAVOS as an opportunity for the public to engage with Sonoma County fine artists. The centerpiece of SAVOS is a new website, sebartsvirtual.org, funded in part by a grant from the County of Sonoma.

The online gallery showcases 850 art pieces for sale from 138 local artists throughout the month of September. The public can engage with local artists virtually on SAVOS, or via the artists’ websites and social media profiles, as well as by attending online events and virtual studio tours or at artists’ studios by making appointments through the website.

“SAVOS represents the re-visioning of our Open Studio programs due to the coronavirus pandemic and we are counting on our new digital events to be successful for the ongoing health of the Center,” said Catherine Devriese, creative director of the Center for the Arts. “The reality is that we have been closed for six months now and we don’t know when we can reopen our center to host events, gallery openings, and classes. We don’t know when we can resume regular operations or what day-to-day operations will look like when restrictions are lifted.”

About Sebastopol Center for the Arts

For more than 30 years, Sebastopol Center for the Arts has supported local artists, musicians, filmmakers, and writers. Its high-quality, award-winning community arts programming includes exhibitions, performances, and children’s and adult classes and events in Visual, Performing, Literary, Ceramics, Open Studios and Film Arts. For more information, visit the website https://sebarts.org/.


© Business Wire 2020
