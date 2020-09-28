Open for Christmas: Australia's virus hotspot could be near normal by summer

* Victoria eases curbs as second wave subsides
MELBOURNE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Australia's city of
Melbourne, its hotspot in the second wave of coronavirus
infections, is on track to return to near normal by Christmas,
strengthening hopes for major summer sporting events to go ahead
amid a general economic revival.
Southeastern Victoria state recorded a single digit rise in
new cases for the first time in three months on Monday, with the
lifting of some of the toughest curbs its capital of Melbourne,
such as a night-time curfew, Premier Daniel Andrews said.
"That is a very, very significant set of numbers. We are
well ahead of schedule," Andrews told a daily news conference,
anticipating a move to "COVID normal", with most curbs eased.
However, he urged people to stick to strict social
distancing rules, despite the rigours of an eight-week-old
lockdown to limit the second wave.
"If people don't do the right thing in the final few weeks
of the lockdown, or if they lie about where they've been,
there's no COVID-normal Christmas," he said.
Stringent rules in Australia's second most populous state
have proved divisive, with some provoking criticism from
businesses, protest groups and even federal authorities.
Victoria announced changes to its "triggers" to determine
further easing after announcing an immediate end to nightly
curfews and possible advancement of the next round of such
easing by a week, to Oct. 19.
The latest relaxation allowed 127,000 people to return to
work on Monday, at manufacturing and food processing industries
among others, offering a boost to the hard-hit economy.
But Melbourne retained strict curbs on where people can go
and ordered a fine of nearly A$5,000 ($3,527) for those flouting
limits on gatherings to two households in an outside space.
Victoria reported just five new virus cases and three deaths
in the past 24 hours, down from a daily tally that topped 700 in
early August.
The most populous state of New South Wales reported on
Monday its second consecutive day without a virus case in more
than three months, as did the northeastern state of Queensland.
Andrews said the downward trend in new infections bodes well
for summer sporting events, such as the annual Boxing Day
cricket test match and the Australian Open tennis tournament.
"What I can say, though, is, if we all stay the course and
we continue to see these numbers down, that it becomes more
possible to have a crowd of some size," Andrews said.
Australia's tally of infections stands at just over 27,000
with 875 deaths, with Victoria contributing about 75% of cases
and nearly 90% of all deaths.
The numbers are still well below those in many other
developed nations battling new waves of infection.
New Zealand recorded no new cases overnight as a recent
outbreak eased. That has fuelled talk of travel between the
Pacific neighbours resuming by year-end.
It was "possible" that New Zealanders would be able to
travel to some Australian regions before Christmas, Prime
Minister Jacinda Ardern told state broadcaster TVNZ on Monday.
Plans for a travel 'bubble' between the neighbours lost pace
following the Melbourne resurgence of the virus and Auckland's
second wave of infections.
