July 13 (Reuters) -

* OPENAI CEO SAYS IT IS VERY DISAPPOINTING TO SEE THE FTC'S REQUEST START WITH A LEAK AND DOES NOT HELP BUILD TRUST

* OPEANAI CEO SAYS WE WILL WORK WITH THE FTC

* OPENAI CEO SAYS "WE PROTECT USER PRIVACY AND DESIGN OUR SYSTEMS TO LEARN ABOUT THE WORLD, NOT PRIVATE INDIVIDUALS" Source text: https://bit.ly/3JWrcfW