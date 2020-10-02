OpenDrives Announces Channel Partnership with Super Solutions Integrator Insight to Serve Multi-Trillion-Dollar Media and Entertainment Industry

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenDrives , the global provider of enterprise-grade, hyper-scalable network-attached-storage (NAS) solutions, announced that it has signed a platinum partnership with super solutions provider Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes. This is the largest channel partnership in OpenDrives’ nine-year history.



Insight, a Fortune 500 company and leading super solutions integrator, is uniquely structured to support OpenDrives as a channel partner providing clients with digital transformation solutions in the four areas they most often seek help: digital innovation, cloud and data center transformation, productivity and mobility of the connected workforce, and IT supply chain optimization. It is among the largest technology solution providers for some of the world’s largest technology companies, both for hardware and infrastructure.

“Our partnership with Insight allows OpenDrives to expand its reach and market penetration within one of our strongest markets: the media and entertainment industry,” said Duane Hester, Vice President of Alliances and Channels at OpenDrives. “With our industry-leading customer base and the ability of Insight to help us build a propensity to buy models, we can clearly demonstrate and provide value to Insight’s existing customers.”

The Insight and OpenDrives teams created a propensity to buy models showing a strong connection between the Adobe Creative Suite of products and the OpenDrives storage solution. Insight is a major solution provider of the Adobe software suite. “Every storage solution that comes to market has to be great, but we also proved that we can outperform in working with key software packages, such as Adobe,” said Hester.

OpenDrives’ full product portfolio will now be available through Insight, including its newest customizable NAS solutions, the Ultra Hardware Series and software platform Atlas, which also enables remote workflow capabilities through OpenDrives Anywhere.

“Channel partners play a crucial role in scaling and strengthening our customer relationships. We’re thrilled to join forces with Insight in a platinum partner relationship,” said Joe Healy, Vice President of Sales at OpenDrives. “The holistic solution and business outcome of both organizations will deliver enhanced media and entertainment workflow for the customer.”

To learn more about OpenDrives, visit opendrives.com and for more information on the partnership, head to the OpenDrives Insight partner page . To learn more about Insight, visit insight.com .

About OpenDrives

OpenDrives is a global provider of enterprise-grade, hyper-scalable network-attached-storage (NAS) solutions. Founded in 2011 by media and entertainment post-production professionals, OpenDrives is built for the most demanding workflows, from Hollywood to healthcare, and businesses large and small. OpenDrives delivers the highest performing solutions to match individual performance needs, even for the most robust, complex and mission-critical projects. OpenDrives is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. To learn more about OpenDrives, visit opendrives.com .

