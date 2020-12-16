Log in
OpenGate Capital : Signs Agreement to Acquire Kongsberg Precision Cutting Systems from Esko-Graphics BV

12/16/2020 | 02:01am EST
OpenGate Capital, a global private equity firm, announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire Kongsberg Precision Cutting Systems (“Kongsberg”), a manufacturer of digital cutting systems, from Esko-Graphics, a global developer of integrated software and hardware solutions for the packaging, label, and wide format sectors. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, and the acquisition is subject to the completion of any required information and/or consultation with employee representative bodies pursuant to local law and regulatory approvals.

Kongsberg is a state-of-the-art, digital cutting business including high-speed cutting tables and related consumables and services. Founded in 1965, Kongsberg has a well-established heritage and expertise in providing continuously optimized clean, precision cuts at high speeds for packaging, signage, and display purposes. There would be an estimated 400 employees transferring with the business, including Kongsberg’s facilities in Ghent, Belgium, Brno, Czech Republic, and in Kongsberg, Norway.

OpenGate Capital’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Nikou stated, “I am pleased to have the vote of confidence from Esko on a promising investment opportunity in the packaging sector. We look forward to welcoming all of the Kongsberg employees into our expanding, global portfolio and working alongside them to support business objectives and build on the company’s success.”

About OpenGate Capital

OpenGate Capital is a global private equity firm specializing in the acquisition and operation of businesses to create new value through operational improvements, innovation, and growth. Established in 2005, OpenGate Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with a European office in Paris, France. OpenGate’s professionals possess the critical skills needed to acquire, transition, operate, build, and scale successful businesses. To date, OpenGate Capital, through its legacy and fund investments, has executed more than 30 acquisitions including corporate carve-outs, management buyouts, special situations, and transactions with private sellers across North America and Europe. To learn more about OpenGate, please visit www.opengatecapital.com.


© Business Wire 2020
