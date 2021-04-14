Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OpenGate Capital : Portfolio Company SMAC Completes Sale of Skydôme and Essemes Services Businesses to Kingspan Light + Air

04/14/2021 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sale of Skylights Division Represents the Second Division of SMAC Sold in 2021

OpenGate Capital, a global private equity firm, announced today that its portfolio company, SMAC, a leading French provider of waterproofing and building envelope solutions, has completed the sale of its skylights-related division to Kingspan Light + Air, a division of Kingspan Group Plc (ISEQ: KRX and LSE: KGP). The sale of the skylights division includes two business lines; Skydôme, a subsidiary focused on the production of daylighting, ventilation, smoke evacuation, and roofing access systems; and Essemes Services, a division within Skydôme specializing in the installation of skylights and the maintenance of fire safety equipment. OpenGate acquired SMAC from Colas Group in May of 2019. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The sale of the skylights division enables SMAC to focus on its core Travaux business. The close of this transaction follows the previously announced sale of AXTER, the membranes related division of SMAC, to IKO in March 2021.

Andrew Nikou, OpenGate Capital’s Founder and CEO, stated, “The sale of AXTER and the skylights division, marks the fulfillment of an important aspect our original investment thesis for SMAC. Having completed both sales processes in less than two years after acquiring the business, we are enthusiastic about potential add-on investments and many new opportunities ahead for SMAC.”

SMAC’s CEO, Mr. Franck Davoine, commented, “We are very pleased with the completion of these two sales processes. We are now in greater position to focus on our mission to address large scale construction projects in an environmentally responsible manner for that will serve our customers, and our business, for many years ahead.”

About SMAC

SMAC is one of the leading firms in waterproofing and facades, with operations in Mainland France, the French overseas departments, Morocco (Sofima), and South America (Reali). The business is supported by 2,300 employees and a network of 60 profit centers in France and performs more than 10,000 projects each year.

About OpenGate Capital

OpenGate Capital is a global private equity firm specializing in the acquisition and operation of businesses to create new value through operational improvements, innovation, and growth. Established in 2005, OpenGate Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with a European office in Paris, France. OpenGate’s professionals possess the critical skills needed to acquire, transition, operate, build, and scale successful businesses. To date, OpenGate Capital, through its legacy and fund investments, has executed more than 30 acquisitions including corporate carve-outs, management buyouts, special situations, and transactions with private sellers across North America and Europe. To learn more about OpenGate, please visit www.opengatecapital.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:05aBMEX Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Warner Uhl as President and CEO
NE
03:05aTesco Annual Profit Fell Despite Sales Boost, Expects Fiscal Year 2022 Improvement -- Update
DJ
03:03aPLDT  : Mr. C. S. Ople
PU
03:03aT&S  : Summary of Financial Results for the first quater 2021
PU
03:03aLIFENET INSURANCE  : to Establish New Joint Venture
PU
03:03aSYSTENA  : Corporate Governance Report
PU
03:03aECB publishes the results of the public consultation on a digital euro (230 KB)
PU
03:03aWÄRTSILÄ OYJ  : Wärtsilä appoints Hanna-Maria Heikkinen as Vice President, Investor Relations
PU
03:03aThe Delegation of the European Union to Georgia is looking for a Temporary Political Officer
PU
03:02aROBERT WALTERS : Robert Walters sees annual profit above expectations on hiring pickup
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase listing marks latest step in crypto's march to the mainstream
2SAP SE : SAP : nudges up 2021 revenue outlook after cloud gains in first-quarter
3MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. : MAGNA INTERNATIONAL : Ford, GM among Michigan companies opposing Republican-backed ..
4TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : AI chip maker SambaNova raises $67..
5World stocks hit record high as bond yields ease

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ