Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

'OpenLux' showed need for tougher enforcement of EU tax rules, says commissioner

03/10/2021 | 02:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: EU Parliament plenary session in Brussels

LONDON (Reuters) - The "OpenLux" investigation showed a need to better implement European Union tax rules and to strengthen tax-related disclosures by companies, a top EU official said on Wednesday.

The OpenLux investigation last month by journalists, including from Le Monde, Le Soir, Miami Herald and Sueddeutsche Zeitung, said Luxembourg's investment fund industry is a $5.4 trillion "black box" that helps people launder money and avoid tax.

The Luxembourg government has said it was compliant with all EU and international rules on tax abuse and avoidance.

Paolo Gentiloni, the bloc's European Commissioner for Economy, said thanks to OpenLux the EU knows more about how EU anti-money laundering rules are being implemented. The investigation sourced material from new registers on beneficial or ultimate owners of a company, introduced under EU rules.

While the EU is a global "frontrunner" on such transparency, it has to make sure that its rules are effectively enforced by all member states, Gentiloni said.

"The OpenLux investigation revealed that a large number of companies failed to meet their reporting obligations. This is a matter of monitoring and of course it is not acceptable, neither in the case of Luxembourg nor of any other EU member state," Gentiloni said.

The European Commission is working on a proposal on public disclosure of information about income tax at large companies, he said. The EU's anti-tax avoidance directive could also be reinforced as soon as possible to stop the use of "shell" companies in aiding tax avoidance.

Lawmakers told Gentiloni that if an EU state is not applying the bloc's rules, it should be taken to court.

Nicolas Mackel, CEO of Luxembourg for Finance, an agency that promotes the Grand Duchy's financial sector, told Reuters that Luxembourg set up an ownership registry faster than many EU states, resulting in greater transparency that made OpenLux possible.

"If there is an issue, it's at the European or international level, not at the Luxembourg level only," Mackel said.

The European Parliament has endorsed new rules requiring member states from 2023 to automatically swap information for tax purposes on income earned by sellers using online platforms, even if the platforms are based outside the bloc.

The European Commission is expected to formally propose later this year extending this to cover e-money and crypto assets.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Giles Elgood)

By Huw Jones


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:25pNHL, Disney reach seven-year multi-platform broadcast deal
RE
03:21pSEC warns against investing in SPACs based solely on celebrity backing
RE
03:17pDollar dips following inflation data, U.S. Treasury auction
RE
03:15pStocks climb as data eases inflation jitters
RE
03:15pAENGUS KELLY : Hard lessons help AerCap boss Kelly rebuild air finance titan
RE
03:13pDollar dips following inflation data, U.S. Treasury auction
RE
03:11pStocks climb as data eases inflation jitters
RE
03:06pBudget Deficit Widened to $1 Trillion From October Through February -- Update
DJ
03:05pBiden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House
RE
03:05pDow at record high, stocks gain as inflation fears recede
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks set to follow Wall St rally but China worries grow
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla surges almost 20%, biggest daily rise in a year
3ANALYSIS: Iran slips record volume of oil into China, reaches out to Asian clients for trade resumption
4Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 package clears procedural vote in U.S. House
5OPPORTUNITY FROM CRISIS: how investors are playing the post-pandemic property market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ