Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OpenRoad Lending Announces Investment From Clarion Capital Partners

09/13/2021 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  OpenRoad Lending and Clarion Capital Partners today announced that Clarion has completed a strategic investment in OpenRoad, the fast-growing direct-to-consumer auto finance company. Chris Goodman, OpenRoad's CEO and co-founder, will retain a meaningful ownership stake and continue his role as CEO. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2009 by the same executives who pioneered RoadLoans, OpenRoad partners with banks, credit unions and institutional investors to enable consumers to refinance their existing auto loans, lower their interest rates and achieve significant monthly savings. In addition, OpenRoad offers value-add vehicle protection products such as GAP, vehicle service contracts and paintless dent repair. The company uses best-in-class sales and fulfillment processes, strategic marketing and a proprietary software platform to provide its lending partners with high-quality, high-performing direct loans that meet each lender's underwriting criteria.

OpenRoad currently focuses all its efforts on auto refinancing. Through its partnership with Clarion, OpenRoad plans to capitalize on its market position and explore additional business lines, such as lending for auto purchases, lease buyouts, car insurance and other consumer verticals. OpenRoad will also leverage this investment to broaden its marketing channels and grow both organically and through acquisition.

"Over the past 12 years, we've built a tremendous operation known for saving customers money and delivering a convenient, modern online experience," Goodman said. "We expect demand for auto refinancing to continue to rise as smart consumers look for ways to lower their expenses. That, combined with accelerating adoption of digital lending, will lead to significant growth for OpenRoad. We are excited to partner with Clarion and benefit from their extraordinary expertise, resources and network to grow our business, while delivering the best financing experience in the market."

Matthew Feldman, Managing Director at Clarion, said, "OpenRoad's exceptional customer value proposition, proven operational foundation, and commitment to meeting the needs of its lending partners is what attracted us to the business and what provides real opportunity for expansion. We are excited to partner with Chris and the management team to enhance their offering within the core refinancing product and beyond. Both of our teams share a commitment to excellence, integrity and collaborative culture. We believe we have a great formula for success."

On the transaction, Clarion received legal advice from Akerman LLP and Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, PC. Financing for the transaction was provided by funds managed by Madison Capital Funding and PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. Colonnade Capital Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to OpenRoad. Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr, PC served as legal counsel to OpenRoad.

About OpenRoad Lending
OpenRoad Lending is an online direct-to-consumer auto finance company focused primarily on refinancing. OpenRoad helps consumers with all types of credit in 44 states and remains one of the country's largest direct lenders for auto loans.

OpenRoad was recently recognized by Inc. Magazine as the 37th fastest-growing private company in America. They were also named a "Best Place to Work" company by the Dallas Business Journal and were a four-time national winner of "Best and Brightest Places to Work."

OpenRoad's online application and approval process enables consumers to apply for financing and complete the loan, all in the comfort and privacy of their own home, via www.OpenRoadLending.com.

Since its inception in 2009, OpenRoad has originated more than $3 billion in auto loan receivables. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Clarion Capital Partners
Clarion Capital Partners is a New York based private equity firm that focuses on making equity investments in lower middle market growth companies. Clarion's industry focus includes Financial Services, Business & Healthcare Services, Media, Entertainment & Technology, and Consumer & Retail. Additional information on Clarion can be found at www.Clarion-Capital.com.

Media Contact:
Jessica Satterfield-Reyna
The Satterfield Agency LLC
972-841-1577

Related Images






Image 1: Chris Goodman, CEO of OpenRoad Lending



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Primary Logo

Chris Goodman, CEO of OpenRoad Lending

Chris Goodman, CEO of OpenRoad Lending

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:09aAKARI THERAPEUTICS : to Present Its Phase III Plans for Nomacopan in Patients with Bullous Pemphigoid at the 2021 International Pemphigus & Pemphigoid Foundation (IPPF) Scientific Symposium
AQ
10:09aFULCRUM THERAPEUTICS : Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(4)
AQ
10:09aSYROS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Appointment of Deborah Dunsire, M.D., to Its Board of Directors
AQ
10:09aEMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS : Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
AQ
10:09aNEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES : to Present New INGREZZA (valbenazine) and ONGENTYS
AQ
10:09aTAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Novavax Statement on Takeda Agreement to Provide 150 Million Doses of NVX-CoV2373 to the Government of Japan
AQ
10:09aVETOQUINOL : Meeting highlights from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Veterinary Use (CVMP) 7-9 September 2021
AQ
10:09aBAXTER INTERNATIONAL : Issues Urgent Medical Device Correction to Reinforce Important Safety Information Regarding Dose IQ Safety Software Desktop Application Version 9.0.x
AQ
10:09aPoxel Announces Product Launch in Japan for TWYMEEG as Treatment for Type 2 Diabetes
AQ
10:09aPSYCHED WELLNESS : Announces Participation in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Epic's narrow win in App Store case toughens fight against Google Play ..
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3In fresh regulatory move, China tells tech giants to stop blocking riva..
4What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5Stocks on back foot as inflation, tax and regulation woes weigh

HOT NEWS