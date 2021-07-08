OpenSesame : Partners With Blinkist to Add Summaries From Top Business Titles to Its Elearning Catalog

Enterprise organizations can now incorporate summaries of top business and leadership books from Blinkist into their online training programs with OpenSesame

OpenSesame, the elearning innovator, announced a partnership with Blinkist to bring 150 business and nonfiction book summaries to its popular OpenSesame Plus subscription.

Blinkist transforms the key insights from the world's best nonfiction books into powerful summaries that you can read or listen to in just 15 minutes. Notable titles include “Outliers: The Story of Success” by Malcolm Gladwell, “Atomic Habits: An Easy and Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones” by James Clear, “Built to Last: Successful Habits of Visionary Companies” by Jim Collins, and “Hyperfocus: How to Work Less to Achieve More” by Chris Bailey.

“So many of us want to read more but have a hard time finding the time to sit down and do it,” said Spencer Thornton, Senior VP of Curation at OpenSesame. “Blinkist’s book summaries fit learning seamlessly into a busy schedule, allowing leaders to read or listen to the key ideas from bestselling nonfiction books in 15 minutes or less. We are excited to welcome Blinkist to the OpenSesame catalog and enable our customers to deliver book summaries directly to learners in their LMS.”

”At Blinkist our purpose is to inspire people to learn and grow by making it easy to discover and understand big ideas,” said Tobias Balling, Co-founder of Blinkist. “With OpenSesame’s strong commitment to its content partners and high quality learning resources, we believe we’ve found a like-minded partner to help take our modern approach to microlearning to a wide variety of high impact learning organizations.”

About OpenSesame

OpenSesame helps develop the world’s most productive and admired workforces. With the most comprehensive catalog of elearning courses from the world’s top publishers, we are here to help you every step of the way, from finding courses, mapping them to your core competencies, syncing them with your LMS to increasing utilization and improving your L&D programs. Not only will you have the flexibility of multiple purchasing options from OpenSesame, you’ll find it simple to use and administer your elearning courses. To learn more, visit www.opensesame.com.

About Blinkist

Founded in Berlin in 2012, Blinkist now helps 19 million people worldwide to read or listen to the key ideas from the world's best nonfiction books, in just 15 minutes. From leadership to productivity to communication, our category expert readers, writers, editors, narrators, producers and curators combine forces to distill and communicate the core concepts from bestselling nonfiction to some of the busiest people on the planet.

