Opener Announces the First Public Manned eVTOL Demonstration Flights at EAA AirVenture 2021

OSHKOSH, Wis., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EAA AirVenture -- OPENER , a pioneer of electric aerial vehicles for consumer travel, today announced the first public manned eVTOL demonstration flights will happen at Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture (EAA) 2021.



OPENER’s remarkable BlackFly will be flown and displayed from July 26 through July 31 at EAA AirVenture 2021 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Launched in 2018, BlackFly is the world’s first all-electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL), fixed-wing, ultralight aircraft.

About EAA:

EAA embodies The Spirit of Aviation through the world’s most engaged community of aviation enthusiasts. EAA’s 240,000 members and 900 local chapters enjoy the fun and camaraderie of sharing their passion for flying, building, and restoring recreational aircraft. For more information on EAA AirVenture https://www.eaa.org/airventure.

About OPENER:

On October 5, 2011, history quietly was made near the small town of Warkworth, Ontario, Canada. That day saw the first manned flight of a fixed-wing all-electric VTOL aircraft. This event prompted the formation of a stealth company with the sole purpose of pursuing the development of this new unique technology. In September of 2014, the Company reorganized as OPENER and relocated the majority of its operations to Silicon Valley in California to pursue an unencumbered and accelerated development timeline. Find videos and more information at https://OPENER.aero .