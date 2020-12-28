Log in
Opening of concerned branches to facilitate the collection of Government receipts /duties/ taxes (28-12-2020)

12/28/2020
External Relations Department

ERD/M&PRD/PR/01/2020-135

December 28, 2020

Opening of concerned branches to facilitate the collection of Government

receipts /duties/ taxes

In order to facilitate the collection of the government receipts/ duties/ taxes, it has been decided that the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP BSC) and authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) will observe extended banking hours till 9:00 P.M. on December 31, 2020 (Thursday), for which purpose a special clearing has been arranged at 6:00 P.M. on the same day by the NIFT.

All banks are, therefore, advised to keep their concerned branches open on December 31, 2020 (Thursday) till such time that is necessary to facilitate the special clearing for Government transactions by the NIFT.

*******

Disclaimer

State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 13:20:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
