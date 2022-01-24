Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Opening statements in civil rights trial over George Floyd's death

01/24/2022 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Three former cops broke the law by failing to stop fellow ex-cop Derek Chauvin from killing George Floyd, and were indifferent to Floyd's dying pleas...

This is what a prosecutor argued in a federal courtroom Monday during opening statements of the trial of three former Minneapolis officers.

Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are each charged with violating Floyd's civil rights during his arrest outside a grocery store in May of 2020...

Video of which sparked street protests against racism and police brutality around the world.

Federal prosecutor Samantha Trepelm from the U.S. Department of Justice's civil rights division said the defendants had broken their oath with a callous indifference to Floyd.

Telling the jury (quote):

"For more than nine minutes, each of the three defendants made a conscious choice over and over again not to act.

Last year, the defendants' former colleague Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death at the end of a nationally televised state trial - with a Minnesota judge sentencing him to 22-1/2 years in prison.

Chauvin, who is white, was also charged alongside his colleagues by federal prosecutors with violating Floyd's civil rights in their capacity as police officers. Chauvin changed his plea to guilty last December. Thao, Kueng and Lane, who could face years in prison if convicted, have all pleaded not guilty.

Defense lawyers say the three defendants had a right and a duty to arrest Floyd on suspicion he used a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes, and were not criminally liable for Chauvin's conduct...

One of them adding in opening statement... "The death of Mr. Floyd is indeed a tragedy.... However, a tragedy is not a crime."


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pNew York City Mayor Adams unveils plan to end gun violence
RE
05:39pOpening statements in civil rights trial over George Floyd's death
RE
05:38pWall Street ends higher after steep sell-off
RE
05:38pDogecoin Gained 0.03% to $0.137 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pU.S. Supreme Court to hear challenge to race-conscious college admissions
RE
05:36pEthereum Gained 0.82% to $2442.65 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pBitcoin Gained 4.13% to $36851.15 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pChina evergrande - view to formulating a reorganisation plan tha…
RE
05:33pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.28% to 89.71 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pEuro Lost 0.18% to $1.1326 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street reverses, ends higher in late session rally
2Wall Street shakes off Fed, Ukraine anxiety as oil dips
3JPMorgan merges EU operations into single German business
4Exclusive: Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi to unveil 2030 EV plan this week
5Analyst recommendations: Associated British Foods, Equifax, Keycorp, PP..

HOT NEWS