 Operation HOPE Announces Annual HOPE Global Forums Two-Day Virtual Event on October 19 - 20, 2020

Theme for the 2020 Operation HOPE Meeting is “America On Reset, Healing a Nation. Opportunity for All” and will Feature Conversations with Leaders from Government, Community and Private Sectors including Closing Keynote Addresses from John Donahoe, President of NIKE, and Dr. Deepak Chopra

Operation HOPE announced today that its first-ever all-virtual HOPE Global Forums will take place on October 19 and 20, 2020 from Atlanta, GA. This year’s event - the annual meeting of the HOPE Global Forums - is titled “America on Reset, Healing a Nation. Opportunity for All.”

Under the backdrop of a global pandemic and intense racial reckoning, event Co-Chairs John Hope Bryant, Operation HOPE Founder, Chairman, CEO and Ambassador Andrew Young, HOPE Global Spokesman, Civil Rights Icon and Chairman of the Andrew Young Foundation, will host more than 5,000 delegates representing government, community and private sectors for two days of discussions, ideas and action in a virtual annual meeting.

“It’s hard to think of a more important time to bring the best and brightest leaders from around the world together in one meeting space than the 2020 HOPE Forum,” said Co-Chair, John Hope Bryant. “The format will be very different this year, but the call to action remains: create a space that challenges norms in order to make free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved. And I think that the incredible success of past Forums have prepared us to handle this very moment.”

With live and pre-recorded segments as well as break-out rooms for extended dialogue and questions, the 2020 HOPE Global Forums agenda is a stellar who’s who list of global leaders in their industries and fields, including:

Doug McMillon , CEO, Walmart

, CEO, Walmart Dan Schulman , CEO, PayPal

, CEO, PayPal NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

Harley Finkelstein , President, Shopify

, President, Shopify Sarah Friar , CEO, Nextdoor

, CEO, Nextdoor Margaret Keane , Chief Executive Officer, Synchrony

, Chief Executive Officer, Synchrony Acting Comptroller of the Currency Brian P. Brooks

FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams

April Ryan , White House Correspondent

, White House Correspondent Mellody Hobson , President and Co-CEO, Ariel Investments

, President and Co-CEO, Ariel Investments Bishop T.D. Jakes , CEO, TDJ Enterprises

, CEO, TDJ Enterprises T.I. , musician, actor, businessman

, musician, actor, businessman Stephanie Ruhle, Anchor, MSNBC

Day One wraps with a keynote conversation with John Donahoe, President and CEO of NIKE, Inc. The closing keynote address on Day Two features Dr. Deepak Chopra, who will focus on personal healing as part of the Forum’s broader focus on healing our Nation by empowering individuals.

HOPE Global Forums top sponsors include Comcast, Wells Fargo, Truist, JPMorgan Chase, Chick-Fil-A, Huntington Bank, First Horizon Bank, UPS, CIT, US Bank, MetaBank, Bank of the West, Delta, PNC, Georgia Power, Regions, RBC Bank, Athene, among others.

The purpose of the annual HOPE Global Forums is to reimagine the global economy so the benefits and opportunities of free enterprise are extended to everyone. All participants are charged to commit to an action that will further the Forums’ purpose. The event is open to the public, and interested parties are invited to watch and weigh in on Facebook @OperationHOPE during our live stream starting at 9:00AM ET on October 19 and 20. Operation HOPE will also post recorded segments following the events.

For more information about The 2020 HOPE Global Forums, including a detailed agenda, please visit: www.HopeGlobalForums.org.

ABOUT Operation HOPE

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to “silver rights”, with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through our community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the 2016 Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $3.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. Project 5117 is our multi-year four-pronged approach to combating economic inequality that aims to improve financial literacy, increase business role models and business internships for youth in underserved communities, and stabilize the American dream by boosting FICO scores. Operation HOPE has received six consecutive 4-star charity rating for fiscal management and commitment to transparency and accountability by the prestigious non-profit evaluator, Charity Navigator. For more information: www.OperationHOPE.org. Follow the HOPE conversation on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005932/en/