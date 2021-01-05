Operation HOPE : Earns 7th Consecutive 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator

Only 7% of Charities Evaluated Have Received at least Seven Consecutive 4-Star Ratings

Operation HOPE today announced that Charity Navigator, the nation's largest and most-utilized evaluator of charities, has issued its seventh consecutive 4-star rating for Operation HOPE. This is the highest possible rating and indicates that Operation HOPE adheres to sector best practices and executes its mission in a financially efficient way. Only 7% of the charities evaluated by Charity Navigator have received at least seven consecutive 4-star evaluations, indicating that Operation HOPE outperforms most other charities in America.

“Earning our seventh consecutive 4-star rating by Charity Navigator further confirms the strength of Operation HOPE’s mission to provide financial dignity and empowerment to the underserved. We are proud to be among a small percentage of organizations to receive this coveted distinction and will continue our efforts to adhere to the highest standards of efficiency and transparency,” said John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Operation HOPE.

“We are proud to be recognized by Charity Navigator for our continued focus on Operation HOPE’s financial strength, accountability, and transparency,” said Brian Betts, President and Chief Financial Officer of Operation HOPE. “Our consecutive 4-star ratings show our dedication to being great stewards of the financial contributions so critical to our mission.”

Since 2002, using objective analysis, Charity Navigator has awarded only the most fiscally responsible organizations a 4-star rating. In 2011, Charity Navigator added 17 metrics, focused on governance and ethical practices as well as measures of openness, to its ratings methodology. These accountability and transparency metrics, which account for 50 percent of a charity’s overall rating, reveal which charities operate in accordance with industry best practices and whether they are open with their donors and stakeholders.

“Operation HOPE’s exceptional 4-star rating sets it apart from its peers and demonstrates its trustworthiness to the public,” said Michael Thatcher, President & CEO of Charity Navigator. “Only a quarter of charities rated by Charity Navigator receive the distinction of our 4-star rating, and a substantially smaller percentage have achieved this distinction seven consecutive times. This adds Operation HOPE to a preeminent group of charities working to overcome our world’s most pressing challenges. Based on its 4-star rating, people can trust that their donations are going to a financially responsible and ethical charity when they decide to support Operation HOPE.”

Operation HOPE’s rating and other information about charitable giving are available free of charge on www.charitynavigator.org.

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to “silver rights” with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through our community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the 2016 Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $3.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. Project 5117 is our multi-year four-pronged approach to combating economic inequality that aims to improve financial literacy, increase business role models and business internships for youth in underserved communities, and stabilize the American dream by boosting FICO scores. Operation HOPE recently received its seventh consecutive 4-star charity rating for fiscal management and commitment to transparency and accountability by the prestigious non-profit evaluator, Charity Navigator. For more information: www.OperationHOPE.org. Follow the HOPE conversation on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Charity Navigator

Charity Navigator, www.charitynavigator.org, is the largest charity evaluator in America and its website attracts more visitors than all other charity rating groups combined. The organization helps guide intelligent giving by evaluating the Financial Health and Accountability & Transparency of more than 8,000 charities. Charity Navigator accepts no advertising or donations from the organizations it evaluates, ensuring unbiased evaluations, nor does it charge the public for this trusted data. As a result, Charity Navigator, a 501 (c) (3) public charity itself, depends on support from individuals, corporations and foundations that believe it provides a much-needed service to America's charitable givers. Charity Navigator, can be reached directly by telephone at (201) 818-1288, or by mail at 139 Harristown Road, Suite 101, Glen Rock, N.J., 07452.

