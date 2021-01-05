Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Operation HOPE : Earns 7th Consecutive 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator

01/05/2021 | 08:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Only 7% of Charities Evaluated Have Received at least Seven Consecutive 4-Star Ratings

Operation HOPE today announced that Charity Navigator, the nation's largest and most-utilized evaluator of charities, has issued its seventh consecutive 4-star rating for Operation HOPE. This is the highest possible rating and indicates that Operation HOPE adheres to sector best practices and executes its mission in a financially efficient way. Only 7% of the charities evaluated by Charity Navigator have received at least seven consecutive 4-star evaluations, indicating that Operation HOPE outperforms most other charities in America.

“Earning our seventh consecutive 4-star rating by Charity Navigator further confirms the strength of Operation HOPE’s mission to provide financial dignity and empowerment to the underserved. We are proud to be among a small percentage of organizations to receive this coveted distinction and will continue our efforts to adhere to the highest standards of efficiency and transparency,” said John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Operation HOPE.

“We are proud to be recognized by Charity Navigator for our continued focus on Operation HOPE’s financial strength, accountability, and transparency,” said Brian Betts, President and Chief Financial Officer of Operation HOPE. “Our consecutive 4-star ratings show our dedication to being great stewards of the financial contributions so critical to our mission.”

Since 2002, using objective analysis, Charity Navigator has awarded only the most fiscally responsible organizations a 4-star rating. In 2011, Charity Navigator added 17 metrics, focused on governance and ethical practices as well as measures of openness, to its ratings methodology. These accountability and transparency metrics, which account for 50 percent of a charity’s overall rating, reveal which charities operate in accordance with industry best practices and whether they are open with their donors and stakeholders.

“Operation HOPE’s exceptional 4-star rating sets it apart from its peers and demonstrates its trustworthiness to the public,” said Michael Thatcher, President & CEO of Charity Navigator. “Only a quarter of charities rated by Charity Navigator receive the distinction of our 4-star rating, and a substantially smaller percentage have achieved this distinction seven consecutive times. This adds Operation HOPE to a preeminent group of charities working to overcome our world’s most pressing challenges. Based on its 4-star rating, people can trust that their donations are going to a financially responsible and ethical charity when they decide to support Operation HOPE.”

Operation HOPE’s rating and other information about charitable giving are available free of charge on www.charitynavigator.org.

About Operation HOPE, Inc.
Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to “silver rights” with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through our community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the 2016 Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $3.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. Project 5117 is our multi-year four-pronged approach to combating economic inequality that aims to improve financial literacy, increase business role models and business internships for youth in underserved communities, and stabilize the American dream by boosting FICO scores. Operation HOPE recently received its seventh consecutive 4-star charity rating for fiscal management and commitment to transparency and accountability by the prestigious non-profit evaluator, Charity Navigator. For more information: www.OperationHOPE.org. Follow the HOPE conversation on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Charity Navigator
Charity Navigator, www.charitynavigator.org, is the largest charity evaluator in America and its website attracts more visitors than all other charity rating groups combined. The organization helps guide intelligent giving by evaluating the Financial Health and Accountability & Transparency of more than 8,000 charities. Charity Navigator accepts no advertising or donations from the organizations it evaluates, ensuring unbiased evaluations, nor does it charge the public for this trusted data. As a result, Charity Navigator, a 501 (c) (3) public charity itself, depends on support from individuals, corporations and foundations that believe it provides a much-needed service to America's charitable givers. Charity Navigator, can be reached directly by telephone at (201) 818-1288, or by mail at 139 Harristown Road, Suite 101, Glen Rock, N.J., 07452.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:21aCORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08:20aSAP SE : Kepler Cheuvreux gives a Neutral rating
MD
08:20a5G MIMO OTA TESTING STANDARDS : 2020 in Review
PU
08:20aBAUDAX BIO : Corporate Overview
PU
08:20aVEEVA : Are Modernized Quality Applications a Predictor of Global MedTech Growth?
PU
08:20aCPFL ENERGIA S A : Minutes of the 433rd Meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
08:20aCDPHP Medicare Advantage Members to Receive No-Cost Nutritional Support Following Hospitalization
GL
08:19aVIASAT : Delta Selects Viasat's In-Flight Connectivity to Revolutionize the Customer Experience; Viasat to Deliver Enhanced Connectivity and a Path to Personalized, Free Content
PR
08:18aCOMAIR : SENS - 05 January 2021 – Status Report and Amendments to the Published Business Rescue Plan
PU
08:18aCHAMPIONS ONCOLOGY ANNOUNCES THE EXPANSION OF LUMIN BIOINFORMATICS : Now Featuring a Highly Valuable Set of Proteomic Data and Analytics
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Wall Street ends lower on worries over Georgia elections, virus surge
2Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts
3EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS, INC. : McDonald's wants a bite of crispy chicken market with new sandwiches
4PEAB AB (PUBL) : PEAB : acquires cement and mineral aggregate operations in Luleå
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Alibaba to shut down Xiami music app next month

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ