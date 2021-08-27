Log in
Operation of Bank of Russia Payment System on 28 and 29 August 2021

08/27/2021 | 08:12pm EDT
On 28 and 29 August 2021, the Bank of Russia Payment System will operate according to the schedules.

The Bank of Russia will not provide cash services to clients on the said days.

Operation schedule of the Bank of Russia Payment System on 28 August 2021
No. Procedures performed in the course of the day Start End
1 Preliminary session of the Bank of Russia Payment System 00:00 AM Moscow time 01:00 AM Moscow time
2 Regular session of the Bank of Russia Payment System 01:00 AM Moscow time 09:00 PM Moscow time
2.1 Standard period of the regular session of the Bank of Russia Payment System 01:00 AM Moscow time 08:00 PM Moscow time
2.2 Settlement period of the regular session of the Bank of Russia Payment System 08:00 PM Moscow time 09:00 PM Moscow time
3 Final session of the Bank of Russia Payment System 09:00 PM Moscow time No later than 10:00 PM Moscow time
4 Operation period of the faster payments service Operation period of the faster payments service established pursuant to the rules of the Bank of Russia Payment System does not change (24/7)
Operation schedule of the Bank of Russia Payment System on 29 August 2021
No. Procedures performed in the course of the day Start End
1 Preliminary session of the Bank of Russia Payment System 03:30 AM Moscow time 04:30 AM Moscow time
2 Regular session of the Bank of Russia Payment System 04:30 AM Moscow time 09:00 PM Moscow time
2.1 Standard period of the regular session of the Bank of Russia Payment System 04:30 AM Moscow time 08:00 PM Moscow time
2.2 Settlement period of the regular session of the Bank of Russia Payment System 08:00 PM Moscow time 09:00 PM Moscow time
3 Final session of the Bank of Russia Payment System 09:00 PM Moscow time No later than 10:00 PM Moscow time
4 Operation period of the faster payments service Operation period of the faster payments service established pursuant to the rules of the Bank of Russia Payment System does not change (24/7)

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2021 00:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS