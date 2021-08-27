Operation of Bank of Russia Payment System on 28 and 29 August 2021

On 28 and 29 August 2021, the Bank of Russia Payment System will operate according to the schedules.
The Bank of Russia will not provide cash services to clients on the said days.
Operation schedule of the Bank of Russia Payment System on 28 August 2021
Operation schedule of the Bank of Russia Payment System on 29 August 2021
|
No.
|
Procedures performed in the course of the day
|
Start
|
End
|
1
|
Preliminary session of the Bank of Russia Payment System
|
00:00 AM Moscow time
|
01:00 AM Moscow time
|
2
|
Regular session of the Bank of Russia Payment System
|
01:00 AM Moscow time
|
09:00 PM Moscow time
|
2.1
|
Standard period of the regular session of the Bank of Russia Payment System
|
01:00 AM Moscow time
|
08:00 PM Moscow time
|
2.2
|
Settlement period of the regular session of the Bank of Russia Payment System
|
08:00 PM Moscow time
|
09:00 PM Moscow time
|
3
|
Final session of the Bank of Russia Payment System
|
09:00 PM Moscow time
|
No later than 10:00 PM Moscow time
|
4
|
Operation period of the faster payments service
|
Operation period of the faster payments service established pursuant to the rules of the Bank of Russia Payment System does not change (24/7)
|
No.
|
Procedures performed in the course of the day
|
Start
|
End
|
1
|
Preliminary session of the Bank of Russia Payment System
|
03:30 AM Moscow time
|
04:30 AM Moscow time
|
2
|
Regular session of the Bank of Russia Payment System
|
04:30 AM Moscow time
|
09:00 PM Moscow time
|
2.1
|
Standard period of the regular session of the Bank of Russia Payment System
|
04:30 AM Moscow time
|
08:00 PM Moscow time
|
2.2
|
Settlement period of the regular session of the Bank of Russia Payment System
|
08:00 PM Moscow time
|
09:00 PM Moscow time
|
3
|
Final session of the Bank of Russia Payment System
|
09:00 PM Moscow time
|
No later than 10:00 PM Moscow time
|
4
|
Operation period of the faster payments service
|
Operation period of the faster payments service established pursuant to the rules of the Bank of Russia Payment System does not change (24/7)
