(Reuters) - The Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority Osama Rabie announced on Tuesday the success of an operation to recover a sunken tugboat, according to a statement.

A Suez Canal tugboat sank on Saturday and one of its crew was missing after it collided with a Hong Kong-flagged LPG tanker though shipping traffic in the strategically important waterway was largely unaffected, the canal authority said.

(Reporting by Youssry Mohamed, writing by Yomna Ehab, editing by Chris Reese)