Opinion on a proposal for a regulation on cross-border payments in the Union (CON/2021/3)

EN

OPINION OF THE EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK

of 25 January 2021

on a proposal for a regulation on cross-border payments in the Union

(CON/2021/3)

Introduction and legal basis

On 15 October 2020 the European Central Bank (ECB) received a request from the Council of the European Union for an opinion on a proposal for a Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on cross-border payments in the Union (codification)1 (hereinafter the 'proposed regulation').

The ECB's competence to deliver an opinion is based on Articles 127(4) and 282(5) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU), in conjunction with the fourth indent of Article 127(2) TFEU and the fourth indent of Article 3.1 of Protocol (No 4) on the Statute of the European System of Central Banks and of the European Central Bank, as the proposed regulation contains provisions concerning the smooth operation of payment systems. In accordance with the first sentence of Article 17.5 of the Rules of Procedure of the European Central Bank, the Governing Council has adopted this opinion.

General observations

The proposed regulation aims to codify Regulation (EC) No 924/2009 of the European Parliament and of the Council2, as last amended by Regulation (EU) 2019/518 of the European Parliament and of the Council3. While the ECB generally welcomes the codification exercise, it notes, as outlined in the explanatory memorandum of the proposed regulation, that instruments affected by codification do not contain substantive changes, but only formal amendments as are required by the codification exercise itself. The ECB also adopted an opinion4 on the proposal for Regulation (EU) 2019/5185. However, certain provisions of Regulation (EU) 2019/518 were introduced in the context of the Union legislative procedure after the submission of the Commission proposal to the ECB and were therefore not part of the Council's consultation request to the ECB. Therefore, in view of the lack of opportunity to opine previously, and given that the proposed regulation will be adopted in accordance with the ordinary legislative procedure, the ECB