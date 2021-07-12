Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Opinion on the use of risk mitigation techniques by insurance undertakings

07/12/2021 | 08:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) has published today an Opinion on the use of risk mitigation techniques by reinsurance undertakings.

Since the implementation of Solvency II new risk mitigation techniques such as new reinsurance structures have appeared in the European market and some existing ones started to gain more relevance. The Opinion therefore addresses the use of risk mitigation techniques and includes a set of recommendations addressed to national competent authorities (NCAs) to ensure convergent supervision.

Risk mitigation techniques and, in particular reinsurance, are efficient tools for insurance and reinsurance undertakings to manage their risks according to their strategy and capacity. They are used to mitigate risks and to enhance capital management by diversifying risks. The sound mitigation of risks is recognised in the calculation of the Solvency Capital Requirement.

This Opinion raises awareness about the importance to have a proper balance between the risk effectively transferred and the capital relief in the Solvency Capital Requirement. This balance is to be assessed following a case-by-case analysis to take into account the particularities of each reinsurance structure and its specific interaction with the risk profile of the undertaking.

NCAs are expected to coordinate and cooperate in the assessment of such structures going beyond a single Member State to ensure a convergent approach.

The Opinion on the use of risk mitigation techniques by insurance undertakings is accompanied by an impact assessment and the feedback statement addressing the comments received during the public consultation.

Disclaimer

EIOPA - European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 12:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:50aDNP SELECT INCOME FUND  : Section 19(a) Notice
PR
08:50aNUVISTA ENERGY LTD.  : Announces Proposed Issuance of $200 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes
AQ
08:49aBlake Cantrell of The Peak Dispensary Appointed to OMMA Advisory Board
PR
08:48aMobikwik files for up to 19 billion rupees ipo - filing
RE
08:47aGIVAUDAN AG  : Morgan Stanley reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
08:47aDGAP-CMS  : Wacker Neuson SE: Release of a capital market information
DJ
08:46aRio Tinto's South African mineral sands project remains shut
RE
08:46aAON  : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
AQ
08:46aTATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES  : TCS Demonstrates Operational Resilience While Positioning for Growth Recovery
AQ
08:46aUNITEDHEALTH  : UnitedHealthcare Introduces the Use of Predictive Analytics to Expand its Capabilities to Address Social Determinants of Health
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Exclusive - China to order Tencent Music to give up music label exclusivity - sourc..
3COVID Delta upsurge keeps stock and commodity bulls in check
4ATOS SE : Atos Shares Tumble After Guidance Cut
5Singapore's Temasek set to post record portfolio in global equities rally

HOT NEWS