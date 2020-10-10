Log in
Oppo: The Ultimate Global Design Award is here: OPPO is looking for its next Design Master

10/10/2020 | 04:05am EDT

10-Oct-2020 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The Ultimate Global Design Award is here: OPPO is looking for its next Design Master

 

 

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 10 October 2020 - The ever-evolving global smartphone brand OPPO, announced the launch of its global design award with a grand slam prize of $7,500 and a single highest award of $4,000. The one-of-its-kind, Seek for the Next Master - OPPO Global Design Award, is Asia's most awaited design contest. This initiative by OPPO is a mutually beneficial step for both the brand and the designers.

 

 

 

Seek for the Next Master by OPPO invites designers from all over the world to create designs of themes, wallpapers, live wallpapers, video ringtones and mobile phone cases. The international contest encourages the designers to become a part of the worldwide OPPO community and exhibit their artistic skills on a global platform. With this, OPPO aims to bring the leading creative minds of the world together to discuss the future of mobile aesthetics. OPPO relies on the contest to offer visual art entertainment for the users by extending the artistic and cultural value, along with establishing a commercial significance.

 

The contest starts from October 10, 2020. The designers can register on https://developers.oppomobile.com/competition/index.html

 

There are four categories to the contest:

1. Theme

2. Wallpaper (including Live Wallpaper)

3. Video Ringtone

4. Mobile phone cases

 

The award allows a designer to participate in all categories by uploading multiple sets of works, however, one work can only win one category award.

 

If a designer uploads multiple entries and wins all award at the same time, the highest money she/he can get is: Global Design Award $4000 + Creative Motion Design Award $1000 + Best Wallpaper Series Design Award $1000 + Original Phone Accessories Design Award $500 + Most Popular Design Award $1000 = 7500 USD

 

The designs of all categories, except Mobile Phone Case, can be submitted by December 31, 2020. The entries for the Original Phone Accessories Design Award (Mobile Phone Case) should be submitted by November 1, 2020.

 

The voting on the website starts from October 10, 2020.
 

The winners for the popularity award will be judged by the number of votes on their designs. While the other award will be selected by a professional jury.

 

OPPO motivates designers to reach out to 100 million OPPO users across the globe and express their unique vision to millions of users. The global design award encourages and celebrates exciting designers and thinkers from all over the world.

 

About OPPO:

 

OPPO is the world's leading smart device manufacturer and innovator. With an aim to create an immersive and comprehensive experience for users, it is committed to innovation in both product and technology.

 

Since the launch of Smiley Face, its first smartphone, in 2008, OPPO has been in constant pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetics and technology.

 

 

 

Media Contact:

oppoglobaldesignaward@gmail.com

 

Attachment

File: OPPO

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1140005  10-Oct-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1140005&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
