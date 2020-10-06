Opportune LLP : Successfully Completes Software Upgrade in Less Than Four Months

Opportune LLP, a global provider of business advisory services to the energy industry, is pleased to announce that it has successfully upgraded its back-office P2 BOLO software solution in less than four months. The firm utilizes, among other applications, BOLO as one of its software applications to provide oil and gas clients the most efficient and cost-effective integrated outsourced solutions.

Opportune is the largest provider of back-office accounting and land administration services in the U.S., accounting for approximately 40,000 wellbores and over 150 entities. The firm offers a full suite of services including, but not limited to, land and lease administration, owner relations, revenue and AP/JIB accounting, production, treasury and financial reporting. Opportune’s client base includes operating companies, first purchasers, midstream, mineral interests, family offices and institutions.

With the upgrade, additional applications and an intensive ongoing training program, the Opportune platform has continued to evolve as the best-in-class outsource provider. Following the roll-out, Opportune’s clients will see:

Reduced tasks done outside the system, enabling a more streamlined back-office

Reduced implementation costs (in-house expertise and turnkey model)

Dynamic team of seasoned professionals matched to client needs - ability to scale

“We are very excited about our continued investments in our platform and team, which further demonstrate our commitment to adding value to our clients,” said Opportune Partner Carl Wimberley.

Opportune LLP is a leading global energy business advisory firm specializing in adding value to clients across the energy industry, including upstream, midstream, downstream, power and gas, commodities trading and oilfield services. Opportune’s service lines include complex financial reporting, dispute resolution, enterprise risk, investment banking, outsourcing, process and technology, reserve engineering and geosciences, restructuring, strategy and organizational design, tax, transactional due diligence and valuation.

