Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Opportunities for Climate Finance in the Livestock Sector: Removing Obstacles and Realizing Potential

04/27/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Important mitigation outcomes and other co-benefits could be in reach if rural communities and policy makers in low- and middle-income economies overcome the obstacle of access to finance in the livestock sector.

Traditional sources of financing have long been difficult to access for livestock smallholders who often do not hold collateral except for their animals and have little experience of working with financial institutions. Traditional lenders see the livestock sector as overly risky, with little potential for significant profits, leaving them largely uninterested. Expanding financial inclusion would improve livelihoods, increase resilience, and help reduce GHG emissions.

Innovative approaches to financing for the livestock sector are needed. In a sector that plays an essential economic role for some 60% of rural households - made up of 1.7 billion people - and contributes up to half of agricultural GDP, reducing carbon emissions while maintaining livelihoods and reducing poverty is essential. This report identifies investment opportunities for increasing climate finance in the sector and driving its sustainable transformation.

Main Messages:

i. Increased climate finance is necessary to accelerate a green transition. Today, the sector misses that opportunity due to investors' perception that profitability is low and risk is high; the difficulty and cost of measuring the economic impact of mitigation pathways; and the low degree of technical knowledge about its benefits associated with mitigation.

ii. There are many opportunities to invest in reducing the amount of carbon already in the atmosphere and from current emissions: increasing productivity and production efficiency; improving animal feed digestibility and nutritional levels; extracting methane from manure for fuel; reducing the number of unproductive animals in the herd; adopting energy-efficient equipment and through efficient land management. Such mitigation interventions also present many co-benefits, such as more stable revenues and improved livelihoods for small-holder producers, improved food security, and better adaptation to climate change.

iii. This report identifies six investment opportunities to drive the sector's sustainable transformation with climate finance.

  • Condition credit lines on climate mitigation actions
  • Encourage value-chain finance for native ecosystem protection
  • Drive clean investment through Emissions Trading Schemes
  • Verify sustainable sourcing of livestock feed
  • Reward innovation in livestock climate finance through prize-based programs
  • Reward proactive policy commitments through Official Development Assistance

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 21:58:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pReadout from World Bank Group President David Malpass's Meeting with Bruno Le Maire, Minister of Economy and Finance, France
PU
05:59pOPPORTUNITIES FOR CLIMATE FINANCE IN THE LIVESTOCK SECTOR : Removing Obstacles and Realizing Potential
PU
05:59pBEAM GLOBAL  : Mayor Todd Gloria Launches New Electric Vehicle Solar-Powered Charging Stations
PU
05:59pVOLARIS  : announces resolutions of general ordinary annual shareholders meeting
PR
05:57pALCOHOL MARKETPLACES 2.0 PART 4 : Who's responsible for ensuring legal drinking age?
PU
05:56pPACCAR INC  : reases Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
05:55pCAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL  : Code of Ethics Policy
PU
05:55pCAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL  : Charter of the Audit Committee
PU
05:55pRelay Medical's Glow LifeTech Investment Files Natural Health Product with Health Canada, Following Successful COVID-19 Phase II Clinical Trial and North American Exclusive Rights
NE
05:54pMicrosoft sales grow on cloud strength, shares dip on heightened valuation
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : edges past Wall Street target as bitcoin sales, environmental credits boost revenue
2AFTER TESLA: Microsoft and Alphabet
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Stock markets dip on caution before Fed, earnings
5U.S. dollar mixed as investors hold back ahead of Fed meeting

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ