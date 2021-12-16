Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Opry Entertainment Group and AXS Announce Exclusive Ticketing Agreement

12/16/2021 | 10:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Partnership Creates Streamlined Ticketing for Fans, New Creative Alignments With Iconic Music Venues

Opry Entertainment Group (OEG) and AXS — a global leader in ticketing — today announced AXS as OEG’s official and exclusive ticketing partner. Under the partnership, AXS will provide its full suite of solutions for all OEG properties on a single platform, streamlining tour and show ticketing operations to offer a premium experience for fans. OEG properties include the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, its Ole Red venues in Orlando, Fla.; Gatlinburg, Tenn.; Nashville, Tenn.; Tishomingo, Okla.; and its recently announced Ole Red in Las Vegas (expected 2023).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005407/en/

AXS will provide its full suite of solutions for all Opry Entertainment Group properties on a single platform, streamlining tour and show ticketing operations to offer a premium experience for fans. (Photo: Business Wire)

AXS will provide its full suite of solutions for all Opry Entertainment Group properties on a single platform, streamlining tour and show ticketing operations to offer a premium experience for fans. (Photo: Business Wire)

The partnership also creates new opportunities to align with AXS’ parent company AEG and its live event business, AEG Presents. The companies also expect this alliance to unlock future creative collaborations with marquee music festivals and additional content opportunities for OEG’s Circle TV Network.

“This partnership with AXS will allow us to deepen our relationship with our customers across our venues and provide them a secure, safe and convenient way to access all of their OEG tickets in one place,” said Scott Bailey, President of Opry Entertainment Group. “This partnership was created with our future in mind and opens doors for us to collaborate with AXS and AEG on a deeper level as we expand our offerings and continue to grow our business.”

Added Bryan Perez, President and CEO of AXS: “The Opry Entertainment Group is the jewel in the crown of one of the greatest music cities in the world. AXS will super serve these landmark venues and their customers with our suite of state-of-the-art technologies and marketing solutions, enabling each property to tailor their ticketing experiences and maintain the individual identities which make them so iconic in Nashville and beyond. We’re thrilled to partner with such a seminal brand as we build out our presence in the city.”

As part of the elevated ticketing experience, fans will gain access to services like AXS Mobile ID — identity-based ticketing technology that allows customers to safely discover, transfer, and manage tickets for all OEG events in a single app. Fans can also take advantage of the AXS Official Marketplace, a one-stop shop where they can securely buy and sell authenticated tickets, with guaranteed protection from fraudulent merchants and transactions.

About AXS:

AXS is a global ticketing platform, offering best-in-class ticketing technology in a single platform to suit every client size and type, from small music clubs to the largest sports stadiums. AXS is the ticketing partner for over 300 premier venues, sports teams, event organizers around the world, including AEG, The O2, STAPLES Center, T-Mobile Arena, Tele2Arena, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Minnesota Timberwolves, Toyota Center, Houston Rockets, NCAA and the Vegas Golden Knights. AXS powers both primary and resale marketplaces, leveraging integrated technology and analytics to enable clients to sell the right ticket to the right fan at the right price. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AXS employs more than 350 professionals in multiple locations worldwide, including Cleveland, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, London, and Stockholm.

About Opry Entertainment Group:

Rooted in the unparalleled country music history of the Grand Ole Opry, Opry Entertainment Group produces multi-platform entertainment experiences through its growing portfolio of entertainment venues, including the world-famous Grand Ole Opry, the iconic Ryman Auditorium, WSM Radio, the Blake Shelton-inspired Ole Red brand and Circle TV Network. Through concerts, tours, music inspired restaurants, retail, publishing, digital content, and more, Opry Entertainment Group connects millions of music fans to the artists they love through experiences they’ll never forget. Opry Entertainment Group is a subsidiary of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP).


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:11aCareium AB places order for 40 Dosell, a Swedish made medication robot.
AQ
10:11aInstalled Building Products Foundation Gives $1.3 Million in 2021
BU
10:10aAirbus wins Air France-KLM jet order in dramatic treble - sources
RE
10:10aInvesco Select Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR
10:10aNorges Bank - Form 8.3 - NortonLifeLock Inc
PR
10:09aX TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S A : CR no. 22/2021 – Dates of publication of periodic reports in 2022
PU
10:09aMEDIA ADVISORY - OECD ECONOMIC SURVEY OF AUSTRIA 2021 : Monday 20 December
PU
10:09aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :creditors' voluntary liquidation of trans equatorial engineering pte. ltd.
PU
10:09aACI WORLDWIDE : The Current Challenges of Buy Now, Pay Later
PU
10:09aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Suburban Atlanta retail center anchored by Best Buy sells
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stampede for stocks as central banks act on inflation
2U.S. SEC to tighten insider trading rules, boost money market fund resi..
3Analysis-Fed's pivot raises investor question: When does QT start?
4HAPAG-LLOYD : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating
5European shares hold gains after ECB decision

HOT NEWS