Opry Entertainment Group and AXS Announce Exclusive Ticketing Agreement

Partnership Creates Streamlined Ticketing for Fans, New Creative Alignments With Iconic Music Venues

Opry Entertainment Group (OEG) and AXS — a global leader in ticketing — today announced AXS as OEG’s official and exclusive ticketing partner. Under the partnership, AXS will provide its full suite of solutions for all OEG properties on a single platform, streamlining tour and show ticketing operations to offer a premium experience for fans. OEG properties include the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, its Ole Red venues in Orlando, Fla.; Gatlinburg, Tenn.; Nashville, Tenn.; Tishomingo, Okla.; and its recently announced Ole Red in Las Vegas (expected 2023).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005407/en/

AXS will provide its full suite of solutions for all Opry Entertainment Group properties on a single platform, streamlining tour and show ticketing operations to offer a premium experience for fans. (Photo: Business Wire)

The partnership also creates new opportunities to align with AXS’ parent company AEG and its live event business, AEG Presents. The companies also expect this alliance to unlock future creative collaborations with marquee music festivals and additional content opportunities for OEG’s Circle TV Network.

“This partnership with AXS will allow us to deepen our relationship with our customers across our venues and provide them a secure, safe and convenient way to access all of their OEG tickets in one place,” said Scott Bailey, President of Opry Entertainment Group. “This partnership was created with our future in mind and opens doors for us to collaborate with AXS and AEG on a deeper level as we expand our offerings and continue to grow our business.”

Added Bryan Perez, President and CEO of AXS: “The Opry Entertainment Group is the jewel in the crown of one of the greatest music cities in the world. AXS will super serve these landmark venues and their customers with our suite of state-of-the-art technologies and marketing solutions, enabling each property to tailor their ticketing experiences and maintain the individual identities which make them so iconic in Nashville and beyond. We’re thrilled to partner with such a seminal brand as we build out our presence in the city.”

As part of the elevated ticketing experience, fans will gain access to services like AXS Mobile ID — identity-based ticketing technology that allows customers to safely discover, transfer, and manage tickets for all OEG events in a single app. Fans can also take advantage of the AXS Official Marketplace, a one-stop shop where they can securely buy and sell authenticated tickets, with guaranteed protection from fraudulent merchants and transactions.

About AXS:

AXS is a global ticketing platform, offering best-in-class ticketing technology in a single platform to suit every client size and type, from small music clubs to the largest sports stadiums. AXS is the ticketing partner for over 300 premier venues, sports teams, event organizers around the world, including AEG, The O2, STAPLES Center, T-Mobile Arena, Tele2Arena, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Minnesota Timberwolves, Toyota Center, Houston Rockets, NCAA and the Vegas Golden Knights. AXS powers both primary and resale marketplaces, leveraging integrated technology and analytics to enable clients to sell the right ticket to the right fan at the right price. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AXS employs more than 350 professionals in multiple locations worldwide, including Cleveland, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, London, and Stockholm.

About Opry Entertainment Group:

Rooted in the unparalleled country music history of the Grand Ole Opry, Opry Entertainment Group produces multi-platform entertainment experiences through its growing portfolio of entertainment venues, including the world-famous Grand Ole Opry, the iconic Ryman Auditorium, WSM Radio, the Blake Shelton-inspired Ole Red brand and Circle TV Network. Through concerts, tours, music inspired restaurants, retail, publishing, digital content, and more, Opry Entertainment Group connects millions of music fans to the artists they love through experiences they’ll never forget. Opry Entertainment Group is a subsidiary of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005407/en/