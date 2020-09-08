OpsMx Announces Availability of Open Enterprise Spinnaker on Red Hat Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsMx today announced that its Open Enterprise Spinnaker (OES) Continuous Delivery and Verification Platform is now available through the Red Hat Marketplace . Red Hat Marketplace is an open cloud marketplace for enterprise customers to discover, try, purchase, deploy, and manage certified container-based software across environments—public and private, cloud and on-premises. Through the marketplace, customers can take advantage of responsive support, streamlined billing and contracting, simplified governance, and single-dashboard visibility across clouds.



Open Enterprise Spinnaker, the Continuous Delivery Platform for Red Hat OpenShift

OpsMx Open Enterprise Spinnaker (OES) is an ML-powered continuous delivery and verification platform that enables companies to automate their software delivery to release faster while reducing risk, decreasing cost, and minimizing manual effort. Backed by a team of 90+ accomplished engineers who have designed and operated large Continuous Delivery Platforms at Netflix, AWS, Oracle, Cisco, and others, OpsMx is a trusted partner for the entire CD life-cycle offering services such as Continuous Delivery Planning, Enterprise On-boarding and Managed Spinnaker. With Spinnaker for RHEL and Red Hat Certified Spinnaker Operator, along with intelligent veriﬁcation, complete audit and compliance checks, and end-to-end automation capabilities, OpsMx OES is the ideal Continuous Delivery platform for Red Hat OpenShift users.

“Spinnaker is enabling 1000’s enterprises to transform their software delivery to achieve high velocity releases while reducing risk. OpsMx helps these enterprises adopt and scale Spinnaker faster and at lower cost with Open Enterprise Spinnaker (OES), an enterprise-ready distribution providing enhanced compliance, audit, and security features. OES is trusted by several Fortune 50 enterprises to deliver 1,000’s of mission critical traditional and microservices applications in a scalable, secure, and compliant manner,” said Gopal Dommty, CEO and founder of OpsMx. “We're excited to deepen our Red Hat partnership with the MarketPlace and help customers using the OpenShift platform to release faster with greater confidence and less risk with Red Hat-certified Spinnaker and the only Red Hat-certified Spinnaker Operator.”

Built in collaboration with Red Hat and IBM, Red Hat Marketplace delivers a hybrid multicloud trifecta for organizations moving into the next era of computing: a robust ecosystem of partners, an industry-leading Kubernetes container platform, and award-winning commercial support—all on a highly scalable backend powered by IBM. A private, personalized marketplace is also available through Red Hat Marketplace Select, enabling clients to provide their teams with easier access to curated software their organizations have pre-approved.

“We believe Red Hat Marketplace is an essential destination to unlock the value of cloud investments,” said Lars Herrmann, senior director of technology partnerships, Red Hat. “With the marketplace, we are making it as fast and easy as possible for companies to implement the tools and technologies that can help them succeed in this hybrid multicloud world. We've simplified the steps to find and purchase tools like OpsMx Open Enterprise Spinnaker that are tested, certified and supported on Red Hat OpenShift, and we've removed operational barriers to deploying and managing these technologies on Kubernetes-native infrastructure.”

“Through Red Hat Marketplace, we’re expanding our ecosystem together with partners like OpsMx and helping our customers thrive in a hybrid multicloud world,” said Sandesh Bhat, IBM General Manager, Open Cloud Technology & Applications. “Container-based environments are the future of enterprise technology, and Red Hat OpenShift is the industry’s most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform. We’re excited to simplify software purchase and adoption for our clients through a curated private Marketplace experience.”

Red Hat Marketplace is designed to meet the unique needs of developers, procurement teams and IT leaders through simplified and streamlined access to popular enterprise software. All solutions available through the marketplace have been tested and certified for Red Hat OpenShift , allowing them to run anywhere OpenShift runs. A containers-based approach helps ensure that applications can be run and managed the exact same way, regardless of the underlying cloud infrastructure. This gives companies the flexibility to run their workloads on premise or in any public or private cloud with improved portability and confidence that their applications and data are protected against vendor lock-in.

About OpsMx

OpsMx is the leading provider of the Enterprise Spinnaker continuous delivery platform. OpsMx offers 24x7 support for Open Source Spinnaker and Enterprise distribution Open Enterprise Spinnaker with pluggable enterprise extensions for security, application onboarding and continuous verification of applications. OpsMx has offices in the US, Europe & Asia. Learn more at www.opsmx.com.

Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.

