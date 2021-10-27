Log in
Optimation Technology, Inc. Partners with Re:Build Manufacturing

10/27/2021 | 08:09am EDT
Owner Resource Group, LLC (“ORG”), an Austin, Texas based private investment firm, is pleased to announce that Optimation Technology, Inc (“Optimation”) has partnered with Re:Build Manufacturing. Optimation’s founder, Bill Pollock, along with the management team will continue to lead Optimation as they embark on the next phase of growth.

Headquartered in Rochester, NY, Optimation provides complete engineering, design, fabrication, and installation of processing equipment and factory automation for a variety of industries. Optimation executes each project with high quality workflows, integrated cross-disciplinary teams, and world class professionals. They can apply their expertise at any stage of an existing project or take an idea from concept to completion. Optimation’s core competency is the design of large-scale automation across a broad set of industries, with expertise in chemical process design, web processing, material handling, assembly, and filling processes.

Re:Build Manufacturing is an industrial manufacturing group that integrates new technologies into conventional manufacturing businesses to provide high value manufacturing for its customers. Re:Build is focused on revitalizing America’s manufacturing base and creating meaningful, sustainable jobs.

“Optimation was founded with a passion for manufacturing and the desire to provide industrial clients with a single source for projects ranging from simple upgrades to complete turnkey solutions. Our goal has been to develop lasting relationships with our clients, partnering together to promote and advance manufacturing here in the United States. We are excited and honored to be joining Re:Build Manufacturing and their growing group of US based manufacturing companies whose vision complements our own but in a radically expanded way,” commented Bill Pollock, President and CEO of Optimation.

“We are excited to announce the sale of Optimation to Re:Build Manufacturing. The two organizations visions and missions are closely aligned and we couldn’t be more pleased for the entire Optimation team to join with a new partner. The business combination will accelerate the growth of Optimation and enhance the opportunities for the company’s employees.” said Brad Esson, a Managing Director of ORG.

The transaction closed on October 7, 2021. For additional information, please visit www.orgroup.com or contact Will Burnett (wburnett@orgroup.com or 512-505-4180).

Owner Resource Group, LLC

Owner Resource Group is an Austin, Texas based private investment firm founded to bring superior outcomes to privately held businesses. The company’s affiliates make investments that enable business owners and management teams to pursue their objectives and accelerate the growth of their companies in a disciplined manner. ORG appreciates an owner’s need for fairness, certainty, flexibility and confidentiality when considering a transaction. After a transaction, the ORG philosophy is to align our interests with management to support the existing culture and continued growth.

The firm is most helpful to businesses with the following aspirations:
» Business owners hoping to achieve a full or partial exit
» Businesses looking to expand their capabilities, offerings or geographic reach
» Management teams that would like to establish or increase their ownership in a business


© Business Wire 2021
