Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Optimism Among U.S. Small Businesses Reaches Pre-Pandemic Levels in September

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 06:19am EDT

By Xavier Fontdegloria

Small-business owners confidence in the U.S. economy increased further in September and broadly reached its pre-pandemic levels, data from a survey compiled by the National Federation of Independent Business showed Tuesday.

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index came in at 104.0 in September, a 3.8 points increase compared with August's 100.2 reading and above the historical 46-year average. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected a lower level of 101.3.

The NFIB is a monthly snapshot of small businesses in the U.S., which account for nearly half of private sector jobs. Economists look to the report for a read on domestic demand and to extrapolate hiring and wage trends in the broader economy.

The indicator, which plunged in April to a seven-year low as the coronavirus pandemic hit the economy, has regained almost all lost ground, recovering to February's pre-pandemic level of 104.5.

In September, nine of the 10 index components improved, while one - expect easier credit conditions - declined.

Earning trends over the past three months improved by a significant 13 points, although the component still remained in a net negative 12% of owners reporting quarter on quarter profit improvement.

Among owners reporting weaker profits, more than half blamed weak sales, while one out of 10 cited lower prices.

Owners expecting better business conditions over the next six months improved eight points to a net 32%. Real sales expectations in the next three months increased five points to a net 8%.

Job creation plans increased two points to a net 23% and job openings also grew by three points to 36%. "Twenty-two million jobs were lost in the March-April period, half have been recouped to date, but the pace of improvement appears to be slowing. Government regulations about re-opening will significantly impact the recovery rate for jobs as will consumer attitudes about the safety of mixing with crowds," the report said.

Capital expenditure plans increased two points to 28%, while the percentage of owners thinking it is a good time to expand rose one point to 13%.

The net percentage of owners reporting current inventories stocks as "too low" rose two points to 5%, and plans to increase inventories grew by five points to 11%, the highest reading since November 2004. "Inventories are very low and need to be rebuilt to support even modest growth in the economy," the report said.

Of owners surveyed, 21% selected the quality of labor as their top business problem, followed by taxes and government regulation, with a 16% and 13%, respectively.

The NFIB Uncertainty Index increased two points to 92, up from 75 in April. Among reasons for uncertainty are Covid-19 or the coming presidential elections.

"The political climate is stressful and contributing to uncertainty. The presidential election is weeks away and voters have a choice of very different management teams. All that, in addition to a virus that has killed 200,0000 people to date with more to come ... But these issues will be resolved and the small business sector will continue to drive the economy forward," the report said.

Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-20 0618ET


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:38aEU seeks to bring order to confusing COVID-era travel
RE
06:37aJ&J pauses coronavirus vaccine trials due to unexplained illness
RE
06:36aGermany wants 'substantive' UK moves in 'critical stage' of Brexit talks
RE
06:35aDubai Mercantile Exchange Signs MoU with Kpler to Deliver Enhanced Market Intelligence
PU
06:35aENCANA : Ovintiv Announces Start-Up of Pipestone Processing Facility
PU
06:35aNEW GOLD : Reports Third Quarter Operational Results
PU
06:32aBlackRock quarterly profit jumps 27% on higher fees
RE
06:24aGold steadies as stimulus hopes offset stronger dollar
RE
06:23aALMOST LIKE BEING THERE : Making the most of virtual conferences
RE
06:22aAmazon pitches early holiday shopping with fall 'Prime Day' event
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple and Amazon drive rally on Wall Street
2Walt Disney restructures entertainment businesses to boost streaming
3TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Takeda group begins manufacturing COVID-19 plasma treatment ahead of ap..
4A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk to lay off 2,000 in business shake-up, lifts outlook o..
5FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : Global watchdogs agree rules for stablecoins like Facebook's Libra

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group