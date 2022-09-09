Optimistic Mexico 2023 budget forecast may lead to spending cuts-Fitch

MEXICO CITY, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's 2023 federal
budget, which envisages economic growth of 3% next year, up from
a projected 2.4% this year, is optimistic and may eventually
require spending cuts, Carlos Morales, sovereign director at
Fitch Ratings, said on Friday.
The budget, which finance minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O
gave lawmakers Thursday evening, forecast tax revenues of 4.6
trillion pesos ($231 billion) in 2023. It also includes tight
public spending, aiming to bring public debt to 49.4% of gross
domestic product in 2023.
Ramirez de la O said the budget was created under the
principles of austerity, efficiency and rationality in spending.
The budget "aims for a near zero primary balance and a
relatively stable debt trajectory," said Morales.
"However, optimistic growth projections at 3% may lead to
lower-than-expected government revenues and require spending
cuts to comply with the fiscal deficit target," he added.
Morales pointed out that higher financing costs coupled with
lower oil-related revenues resulted in a deterioration of the
2023 fiscal balance.
Additionally, expenditures are rising due to higher social
transfers to Mexico's vulnerable population and the government's
priority infrastructure projects like the so-called Tren Maya
railway, Morales said.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Josie Kao)