Options Announced as Visionary Award Winner at Inaugural Pure Storage Breakthrough Awards

Options, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, has been announced as the winner of the Visionary Award in the Inaugural Pure Storage Breakthrough Awards.

The awards, which were hosted as part of the annual Pure//Accelerate Digital event earlier this month, aim to recognise Pure Storage partners and customers who display innovation, creativity and business breakthroughs via their use of Pure’s portfolio of offerings.

Options initially partnered with Pure Storage in January 2020, becoming the first Managed Services Provider to deliver all-NVMe, all-flash cloud to capital markets.

Danny Moore, Options’ President and CEO, said, “When we made the strategic decision to become the first Managed Services Provider to leverage Pure-as-a-Service across our global network backbone, the aim was to enhance our premium offering through Pure’s unrivalled storage performance and replication capabilities.

Our relationship with Pure developed as clients migrated to Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) solutions to connect to critical systems from home; Pure-as-a-Service helped us do this. We are pleased that Options’ dedication to market-leading innovation has been acknowledged in the Visionary category of Pure Storage’s Breakthrough Awards.”

Joe Pinto, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Pure Storage added, “Visionaries represent industry-leading organisations driving breakthrough innovations, propelled by Pure. By using FlashArray and FlashBlade through Pure as-a-Service, Options can scale up or down with its customers in real time, transcending the cycle of capacity planning, capital expenditures, and time-consuming deployments, providing the highest level of performance.”

Options facilitates new fund and firm launches with a fully managed cloud-agnostic service available alongside the firm’s application management solution and best-in-class resiliency and security compliance to SOC1, SOC2, SOC3, ISO27001 and AICPA standard.

In January 2020, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm, Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform whilst expanding its reach in key financial centres globally.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 200 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Zealand, Options are well placed to service their customers both on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm.

Options has been named among the U.K.’s leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT and visit our LinkedIn page.

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

