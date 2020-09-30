Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Options Announces Day One Connectivity into National Market System's New Low-Latency Network CTA and OPRA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 11:31am EDT

Options, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, today confirmed day one connectivity for all clients into the National Market System’s (NMS) new low-latency network, NMS NET, located in the Mahwah data center in New Jersey.

This new 40 Gbps network, available through Consolidated Tape Association (CTA) and Options Price Reporting Authority (OPRA), enables clients to access essential consolidated data feeds with materially improved network performance, reducing shared market latency to best possible latency. Options’ clients were transitioned seamlessly to NMS NET for start of day trading this past Monday, September 28th, utilizing its improved speed from the moment of production launch.

Options facilitates trading at hundreds of venues worldwide with fully managed colocation services available alongside the firm’s application management solution, combining hosting with rapid time to market, TCO reduction, and best-in-class resiliency and security. It offers a rich mix of hosting, compute, storage and market data options from over 40 physical trading venues across Europe, North America, South America, South Africa, Russia and Asia. Options’ clients can access NMS NET services via native 40 Gbps access ports or direct hosted server uplinks.

Today’s announcement follows recent news of Options’ expansion into the Long Term Stock Exchange and Gemini Cryptocurrency Exchange. It also marks the latest in a period of rapid company growth with several appointments to the executive team and Options’ announcement of achieving Equinix Platinum Partner status.

Micah Kroeze, Options’ VP of Managed Colocation, commented, “This important enhancement from the NMS will add value to the consolidated tape and OPRA, which were previously at a significant performance disadvantage to the regulated markets’ proprietary data feeds. Providing lower-latency access to the consolidated markets from day one of its availability ensures that our clients remain competitively positioned, and reinforces our commitment to providing best-in-class trading infrastructure services for our community.”

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global financial services sector. Founded in 1993, the company began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today over 200 firms globally leverage our award-winning front to back office managed infrastructure: Managed Platform, Managed Colocation, Managed Applications and technology consultancy services. Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges.

Options was named among the UK’s leading growth companies in the 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT and visit our LinkedIn page.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:53aTETRA BIO PHARMA : IIROC Trade Resumption - TBP
AQ
11:52aCLASQUIN : Speeds up Its Digital Transformation With Wakeo
BU
11:52aJEWISH FUTURE PLEDGE : Announces Collaboration with Morgan Stanley GIFT to Advance Faith-Based Giving Initiative
PR
11:51aSTILLFRONT : completes the acquisition of 78% of the shares in Nanobit
AQ
11:50aSANLORENZO S P A : Share buy-back report as at 30 September 2020
PU
11:50aVALBIOTIS : publishes its 2020 half-year results and provides an update on its global strategic partnership with Nestlé Health Science, its strong financial visibility and the promising advances in its pipeline
PU
11:50aEIFFAGE : Banque des Territoires and Sodeports awarded for the concession of the Marina Baie des Anges yacht harbour in Villeneuve-Loubet (France)
PU
11:50aVALBIOTIS : Investors presentation – October 2020
PU
11:50aINTRASENSE : HY 2020 Consolidated Results Intrasense Group
PU
11:50aAVAX S A : Group 6Μ 2020 Financial Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : Covestro buys DSM's resins unit for 1.6 bln euros
2EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA : EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Eur..
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Buoyant Boohoo lifts profit despite supply chain scandal
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Micron yet to regain license to sell to Huawei, pressuring sales
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Royal Dutch Shell plc Shell Third Quarter 2020 -2-

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group